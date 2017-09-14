Kenny Martin: Did you know God doesn’t make any junk

By mtjulietintern

Have you ever wished you were someone else? If you have, you aren’t alone and you shouldn’t. We are all who we are and that is what makes each of us so special. If we all looked alike, acted alike, dressed alike and sounded alike, life would be dull and boring.

For example, there may be times in our lives when we feel as if we are complete failures. Please don’t fret; this feeling is natural and it happens to almost everyone. We all go through what are called peaks and valleys in our lifetime.

Think about it. One of our natural human tendencies is to be hard on ourselves. We are not built to go around bragging about what we do and how great and wonderful we are. We don’t normally go around going, “Look how tall, handsome, smart and fast I am.”

As a matter of fact, if we did that, most people would either laugh at us or refuse to have anything to do with us. As a result of being hard on ourselves, we can sometimes be guilty of hurting our own self esteem, which can then make us feel downright miserable at times.

We have all felt, at some point, we weren’t tall enough, thin enough, smart enough or pretty enough. It begs the question, who are the so-called experts when it comes to what is smart, tall, thin and pretty and how do you become an expert in these fields? Is there a college or school you attend for this? I know that it’s certainly not the media, magazines and television shows that we should be learning this from.

So here’s the deal. Life isn’t easy. We all know that? However, we cannot make life any harder for ourselves than it already is. Please remember that God doesn’t make any junk. We need to have more pride in ourselves. There is absolutely nothing wrong with saying, “I’m a great dad, husband, father, worker, Christian and so on.” There is also nothing wrong with bragging on those around you and giving credit where credit is due. We all love to be bragged on.

In closing, please remember that we are all survivors. We all have worries, trials, tribulations, highs and lows. That is just part of life, and that will never change. So please keep your chin up, take more pride in who you are and never forget that God doesn’t make any junk.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.