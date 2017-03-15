Kenny Martin: Did you know? Serenity can be easy to find

By mtjulietintern

By Kenny Martin

City Manager of Mt. Juliet

Does anyone remember the old commercial that made it seem like if you took a bath or soaked in this special soap, you could be taken away from all your problems and worries?

If I remember correctly, the product was called Calgon, and according the product promoter, if you bathed or soaked in it, you could be taken away to a place of serenity. The catch phrase was, ”Calgon take me away.”

Well, as a small boy, I can remember thinking that this product could do just that. Sort of like the York Peppermint Patty commercial. Huh.

Well, life isn’t quite that simple. We can’t just simply turn to a product for serenity and peace of mind. Although, it is true to a certain extent these products can give you temporary relaxation and temporary satisfaction, they probably can’t give you serenity. It’s also true that the only true serenity comes in the form of prayer and the Bible.

One of my best friends reminded me recently of the serenity prayer as a way to soothe my worries and keep my priorities in place. The serenity prayer reads, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; the courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference. How true.

Manmade products do have a way of helping us in our day-to-day lives. However, the only true serenity comes in the form prayer and the Bible. So when things aren’t going so well in your life, and you are feeling a little down, pick up the best book in the world, the Bible, and find all the answers to your prayers and serenity.

It’s the one book that will always be on the bestseller list. It’s also the book that has the answer to all your questions.

