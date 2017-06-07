Do you know what makes a good father?

By mtjulietintern

A father is someone who will be there for his child, a man who will teach his child right from wrong, love from hate and responsibility. A father will also teach leadership, sportsmanship, compassion and teamwork. A father can’t claim the title of a father unless he is truly involved in his child’s life.

Any man can participate in the making of a child, however, only a real father can claim the status and title of a father. To those that are somewhat lacking in the father department, there is no time like the present to start being a true father to your child. To those who are lacking, you really don’t know what you are missing. You’re missing being called daddy, pops, dad and father. You’re missing out on first words, first steps and first discoveries.

If, for some reason, you chose because of personal reasons not to be involved in your child’s life, for the best interests of the child, then I applaud you for making the right and best choice for your child. If you chose not to get involved in your child’s life because you didn’t want to burden or trouble yourself with taking responsibility for your actions, then shame on you. Please take these statements to heart and get involved in your child’s life. Be a father; be a positive role model in your child’s life. Imagine the pride, joy and excitement of watching your child grow, flourish and blossom.

Being a father isn’t something you just throw away. Being a father is an honor given by God. Don’t waste the ultimate gift. Don’t wait another day at being the father you know you should be. Children don’t ask to be born. That is why they deserve your love and support. Be there to wipe the tears from their eyes when they scrape their knees or hurt. Be there to share in happy times, as well as sad times. Your child needs you.

To all good dads, pops, daddy’s and fathers, happy Father’s Day. You guys are great, should be proud and should never forget the awesome gift being a father is. Please never ever forget how precious and important being a father is in your child’s life. They need and depend on you.

Kenny Martin is city manager of Mt. Juliet.