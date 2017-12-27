Local gubernatorial candidate critical of Confederate statue removal

By mtjulietintern

MEMPHIS — The city of Memphis sold two public parks containing Confederate monuments to a nonprofit last Wednesday in a massive, months-in-the-planning operation to take the statues down overnight, and one gubernatorial candidate wasn’t too happy about it.

The council unanimously approved the sale of Health Science Park, home of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, and its easement on Fourth Bluff Park, home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, for $1,000 each to Memphis Greenspace Inc. Fourth Bluff, or Memphis Park, is owned by a group called the Overton Heirs.

The sale – which is almost certain to result in a lawsuit from statue supporters – allows Greenspace to legally do what the city of Memphis cannot, remove the statues from their visible perches in the parks, chief legal officer Bruce McMullen said. He said they would be stored in an undisclosed location for security reasons.

“Health Sciences Park and Memphis Park have been sold,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a social media post soon after the vote. Operations on those sites tonight are being conducted by a private entity and are compliant with state law. We will have further updates later tonight.”

Conservative Republican Mae Beavers, a candidate for governor, said in a statement Thursday she was concerned about the decision of the Memphis City Council to immediately remove statues in Memphis parks honoring Jefferson Davis and Nathan Bedford Forrest on Wednesday night immediately after the council voted unanimously to take action to sell the two parks.

“Our history is not perfect, nor are the historical figures who helped shape our state and nation,” said Beavers, of Mt. Juliet, “but it is wrong to destroy these public monuments suddenly and in the dark of night in order to cater to the politically motivated demands of those who want to cleanse our history. There are some individuals and groups who want to promote a divisive agenda using claims of racism and bigotry against anyone who respects history and wants to preserve it. Sadly that rhetoric, and weak-kneed politicians unwilling to stand up to them and their threats of violence if they don’t get their way, is creating a climate where hysteria seems to matter more than history.”

“Removing these historical monuments won’t help a single child in Memphis do better in school. Perhaps the Memphis City Council should worry more about the abysmal test scores being produced in their city schools rather than using removal of monuments as a way to distract from their failures. Removing these historical monuments won’t make the city of Memphis a bit more safe from the violence that plagues it daily and the nearly 200 homicides this year. Perhaps the Memphis City Council should focus more on creating a safer community for its citizens rather than using monuments to distract from the fact that none of those statues are a threat to the safety and security of the parks where they sit. And removing those statues will not create any new jobs or reduce the regulations that hamper small business growth in the city. Perhaps those issues deserve more attention by the Memphis City Council if they really want to improve the quality of life in Memphis.”

The nonprofit, which is led by Shelby County Commissioner and attorney Van Turner, brought in a crane to remove the Forrest statue first at around 6 p.m.

Greenspace signed a contract with Strickland last Friday that requires them to continue operating the park as a park, McMullen confirmed Wednesday. He said he knew of no plans for the nonprofit to sell the parks back to the city.

After the vote, Memphis police quickly deployed from the riverfront area near the Interstate 40 welcome center in downtown and cordoned off the parks with yellow crime scene tape. Crowds gathered at both locations as word spread via social media.

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest was lifted off its base, suspended in the air and by 9:10 p.m. it was settled on a truck. A chant of “the people united will never be defeated” spread through the crowd.

Council member Janis Fullilove, who voted for the ordinance, said it was a “crazy, crazy, crazy night.”

“It’s really going down in history that this is the night they are going to take the statues down,” she said. “It’s a historic moment.

City Council member Berlin Boyd came over and talked with reporters.

“We want to thank all of the business community,” he said at one point, and onlookers with grassroots activist group #TakeEmDown901 began taunting him for not acknowledging their efforts, which included several high-profile, well-attended protests. Some shouted insults and curses. Boyd finished talking and walked across the street.

Tami Sawyer, a leader of #TakeEmDown901 and Democratic candidate for Shelby County Commission, credited the work of the activists who kept pressure on elected officials this year.

“This is thousands of people who came together to put names on petitions, to donate money and time … to get arrested, to get people out of jail … so here we are today as the year draws to a close seeing justice and righteousness happen,” she said. “It means that can be possible for any of us on any of these issues as we continue to fight for equality and equity in Memphis.

After the Forrest statue was removed, she said #TakeEmDown901 is now #TookEmDown901.

“This is a step in the right direction. I am not sure it’s time to take a victory lap quite yet but this is definitely something to celebrate,” said the Rev. Earle Fisher, pastor of Abyssinian Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis. “We fought long and hard. We salute Tami Sawyer for her wonderful leadership, all of the people who have been a part of #TakeEmDown901 over the past several months, and all of the forerunners that were fighting these statues before many of us graduated from college.”

Fisher said the measures that were taken by the city in order to remove the statues were things activists were proposing months ago.

Tennessee state Rep. Raumesh Akbari couldn’t stay home and watch the moment unfold on social media or television.

“This is something that happens once in a lifetime. When I heard the news, I was like, I want to be a part of this. I want to see with my own eyes. I don’t want to see it on Facebook, I don’t want to see it on the news. I want to be able to tell this story, for myself and for future generations.”

She can’t predict how the legislature will react to Memphis finding a way around state law.

“I’m hoping that my colleagues in the state house respect the city and the decision it has made,” Arkbari said. “Honestly, each city needs to be able to do what’s best for themselves.”

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Memphis, released a statement, referencing the graves of Forrest and his wife currently resting under the statue.

“I commend Mayor Strickland and the City Council for finding a way to legally remove statues from an era that is not representative of Memphis today and have remained an affront to most of the citizens of Memphis,” Cohen said.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, it’s important that these relics of the Confederacy and defenders of slavery don’t continue to be displayed in prominent places in our city. Hopefully, the Forrests will be returned to their rightful and preferred burial spot — Elmwood Cemetery.”

The city hopes to move the graves eventually as well, back to their original burial plot in Elmwood.

Strickland has long said he would consider any “legal” options for removing the statues, but wouldn’t say whether he considered immediate removal an option. Strickland didn’t make himself available for comment by press deadline.

The vote Wednesday followed months of frustration for city officials fighting against the state’s reams of red tape that kept the statues in place despite a wave of public opposition. Council member Edmund Ford Jr. proposed a substitute ordinance that was approved without being read before or immediately after the vote, leaving the crowd in the dark about its contents or the impending police blitz around the statues.

The vote doesn’t violate state sunshine laws or, because of Turner’s involvement as executive director of Greenspace, state or local conflict of interest rules, McMullen said.

The Tennessee Historical Commission voted Oct. 13 to deny the city’s application to remove the Forrest statue, prompting the administration to appeal the decision to Chancery Court and, separately, to argue before an administrative law judge that the city has the authority to remove the statue without a waiver. The city filed for a waiver before the state legislature expanded the scope of Tennessee Heritage Protection Act in 2016 to include monuments of historical figures.

Ryan Poe, Katie Fretland, Daniel Connolly and Linda Moore with The Memphis Commercial Appeal contributed to this report.

Staff Reports