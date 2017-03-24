Local young leaders learn about government

By mtjulietintern

Tanner Buchanan from Wilson Central High School and Stella London from Mt. Juliet High School were in Nashville on March 13-15 for the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association’s annual Youth Leadership Summit.

The juniors were chosen and sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp.

Sen. Jim Tracy greeted delegates attending the three-day leadership and government workshop March 14 and welcomed the young leaders to the Senate chamber of the Tennessee Capitol. Alan Whittington, assistant chief clerk of the Senate, explained the process required to pass legislation, and students had the opportunity to debate and vote on a mock bill.

Reps. Mike Bell and John Lee Clemmons joined Tracy for a town hall meeting with attendees. The three discussed the legislative process and answered questions posed by summit attendees. Delegates then had the opportunity to listen in on debate in House and Senate meetings in Legislative Plaza.

In addition to a hands-on look at state government, delegates to the event learned team-building and problem-solving skills and developed a better understanding of their local electric cooperatives.

“We’ve had a wonderful day full of voting and mock legislation,” said London.

Delegates to the Youth Leadership Summit are encouraged to be leaders and use their talents to improve rural Tennessee.

“These students will soon be our community leaders – and electric cooperative member-owners,” said MTEMC community relations coordinator Jay Sanders. “We want them to share our passion for Middle Tennessee, so it is an honor for Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. to help prepare them for the opportunities that are ahead. The future of our rural communities depends on a new generation of strong leaders like these.”

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. is a member-owned nonprofit electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 216,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties.

Staff Reports