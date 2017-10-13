Mt. Juliet Animal Control, shelter operations renamed

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet’s animal control and facility operations received a new name and look after the city hired a new director.

Stephanie Cox took the helm as the director of the Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, formally Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, and she will plans to place an emphasis to provide homes for animals, work in partnership with volunteers, rekindle relationships with local rescue groups and proactively enforce animal control laws.

Services at Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control will not decline, and they will focus on enhancing operations to include increased visibility through roaming patrols, having better response times to complaints and providing more opportunities for the public to visit the facility.

Their primary function will always be about the protection of the community and care for the animals.

Mt. Juliet’s animal control operations has one of the lowest in euthanasia rates across the state, with zero animals euthanized due to overcrowding since their existence, and Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control plans to keep up that goal.

The continued success would not be possible without the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter volunteer organization that continues to give extra funding and volunteers who help three full-time staff members.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at mjpd.org/197/animal-care-control or by scheduling an appointment at 615-773-5533.

