Mt. Juliet Fire Department to conduct multiple demonstrations

By mtjulietintern

The Fire Department Mt. Juliet will conduct multiple demonstrations Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon at Stoner Creek Elementary School.

The public is invited to see up close, but at a safe distance, the various skills needed for the fire department to handle a wide variety of emergency situations, from a structure fire to extrication due to a head-on collision.

The purpose of the event is to educate elected officials, Mt. Juliet department heads and the public about the special skills needed by firefighters to be an effective and efficient organization.

Attendees will be able to hear 911 calls dispatched for each demonstration, and the responses from Mt. Juliet firefighters as they respond to the scene. As each event develops, attendees will hear a narration for that event prepared and presented by a Mt. Juliet firefighter.

In addition to the four live demonstrations, there will be a static display of emergency equipment from Mt. Juliet Fire Department, Mt. Juliet Police Department, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency ambulances and Rehab 23’s Command Unit.

Water and coffee will be available at the event. From 10 a.m. until noon, Chick-fil-A at Providence will offer a chicken sandwich combo, and the proceeds will benefit Rehab 23, a nonprofit organization that gives support and resources such as food, water and energy drinks to Wilson County first responders.

