Road projects continue

By mtjulietintern

Local continuing road projects could cause delays for motorists in the coming days.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials, resurfacing on State Route 171 from Interstate 40 to Division Street will cause a temporary lane closure daily from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. to allow workers to mark pavement. One lane will remain open.

Also, resurfacing on State Route 109 from Interstate 840 to I-40 will cause a temporary lane closure daily from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. to allow workers to mark pavement. One lane will remain open.

Staff Reports