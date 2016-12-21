Sales tax revenues continue rise from year prior

By mtjulietintern

Sales tax revenues in Wilson County fell in November compared to October, but extended the more than four-year trend of increases from the same time a year ago.

Figures released this week from the Tennessee Department of Revenue showed November’s collections finished around $3.72 million, a decrease from October’s $4.04 million.

The figure was also a decrease September’s $3.77 million, August’s $3.85 million and July’s $4.18 million.

November’s rate was up about $150,000 compared to the same month a year ago, which marked the 51st-straight monthly increase in year-to-year comparisons. The last time revenues fell compared to the year prior was August 2012.

Lebanon again led the way with the highest amount of sales tax collections among Wilson County cities with $1.86 million collected in November, a decrease of about $140,000 compared to October and about the same as a year ago.

Collections in Mt. Juliet in November totaled about $1.50 million, about $80,000 less than October. The figures, however, marked an increase of more than $100,000 from a year ago.

Watertown’s collections were around $30,000 in November, which was on par with October and an increase of about $5,000 from the same month last year.

Collections in unincorporated areas of Wilson County, at around $330,000, marked a decrease of about $70,000 compared to October and an increase of about $30,000 from a year ago.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com