Senate special election candidate releases video

Mary Alice Carfi, a candidate for state Senate District 17 in the Dec. 19 special election, released a campaign video Thursday that she said will help educate voters on the upcoming election.

Carfi, a Mt. Juliet attorney who lives in Lebanon, seeks to replace former Sen. Mae Beavers who resigned in September to focus on her gubernatorial campaign. The Democrat nominee’s opponent is Republican state Rep. Mark Pody, a Lebanon insurance agent.

The video tells Carfi’s story of growing up on a farm in Gordonsville, attending Middle Tennessee State University and Nashville School of Law and how she shares values with the people of District 17.

“It’s my job to help people figure out solutions that will work for everyone involved,” Carfi said. “That’s exactly what our state legislators need to do. They need to stop being so concerned about voting down party lines, and work together to solve these problems, to make people’s lives better.”

She said in the video she “never in a million years thought I’d be running for political office, but I decided it was time for me to step up and try to do something that would make the lives of the people in my community better. That’s why I’m running for the state Senate.”

Carfi said she would work for the issues that all Tennesseans care about – affordable and accessible health care, a living wage and quality education.

Early voting will continue through Thursday in District 17, which includes Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties. The special election will be Dec. 19.

Voters may view Carfi’s video at youtu.be/5JSbQahzctM.

