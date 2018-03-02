Shane plans to put $150,000 into campaign for District 57 state House

By mtjulietintern

Aaron Shane, a Republican candidate for District 57 state House, announced he plans to put $150,000 into his campaign to attempt to unseat incumbent Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet.

Shane, owner of Shane Electric, began his campaign two weeks ago and said he’s on a mission to protect the families of District 57. Shane originally came to the U.S. from Canada and became a legal citizen, after he witnessed the excessive taxation and government overreach. He said he’s an admirer and student of the founding fathers and believes America is the last hope for the world.

“Everyone knows that Lynn is a bought and paid for puppet by lobbyists, and this is proven true if you look at her financial disclosure,” said Shane. “Over the last two elections, she has accepted around $80,000 from lobbyists and only around $1,000 from people in our district. You tell me, who is she working for – the lobbyist who gave her $80,000 or the people of our district who gave her $1,000? Lobbyists were also the reason she killed a bill that would have kept adult male predators out of my 5-year-old daughter’s bathroom [Bathroom Bill] and why she voted for the largest tax increase in our state’s history [IMPROVE Act] while our state had a $2 billion surplus.

“This election is far too important for the people of our district to lose. Our children’s safety is at risk, and if given another two years in office, who knows what other tax increases she will vote for? We cannot afford to re-elect someone who’s voting based on special interest groups and lobbyists; we need someone to represent the people of District 57. That is the reason my family is making the financial sacrifice of putting $150,000 into our own campaign.

“Unlike my opponent, I cannot be bought. For anyone who would like to see true representation brought back to the great state of Tennessee please visit our website, volunteer and donate to our campaign. We are fighting for you and your family, not special interest groups represented by lobbyists.”

Shane said the main reasons for announcing his campaign were to help families who are struggling because of establishment politicians and special-interest groups benefiting from backroom deals while hurting the public, the gas tax and to protect the children of the community.

Shane is expected to face Lynn in the Aug. 2 Republican primary. Though he picked up a petition to run for the office, he had not officially qualified as of Thursday. He, along with other state and Wilson County candidates, have until April 5 at noon to qualify.

