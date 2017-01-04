Unemployment rate continues to shrink in Wilson County

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County’s unemployment rate decreased slightly from October to November and remained lower than the unemployment rate from the same time a year ago.

According to figures released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, November’s jobless rate was 3.7 percent, a 0.2 percent decrease from October and a 0.7 percent decrease from the same time last year.

Rates decreased in 81 counties, increased in 10 and remained the same in four counties in November. Wilson County climbed to the fourth lowest in the state behind Williamson, Davidson and Rutherford counties, respectively.

Lake County had the highest jobless rate with 8.3 percent.

Wilson County’s rate in November represented 2,480 unemployed workers compared to a 67,120-person workforce and does not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for November decreased 0.3 percent from October to 4.5 percent. The city’s rate represented 640 unemployed workers, compared to a 14,070-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for November also decreased 0.2 percent from October to 3.5 percent. The rate represented 560 unemployed workers compared to a 16,010-person labor force.

The Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, rate decreased 0.2 percent to 3.7 from October. The rate represented 38,030 unemployed workers compared to a 1.03-million-person labor force.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for November came in at 4.8 percent, a 0.1 percent decrease from October. The statewide rate represented 151,900 jobless workers compared to a 3.18-million-person workforce.

The national unemployment rate for November decreased 0.1 percent to at 4.6 percent. The rate represented 7.4 million unemployed workers compared to a workforce of nearly 160 million people.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com