Wilson County begins search for new tourism director

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County officials started yet another search for a new tourism director after Jenny Bennett recently resigned from the position.

Bennett called the decision to leave the county’s tourism department “difficult,” as she will return to Cumberland University.

“I spent 11 years there right out of college so, it’s like a homecoming. I’m excited, but sad to leave the [Wilson County Convention and Visitor Bureau], because I love it and believe in it,” Bennett said.

Bennett, an alumna of Cumberland University, took over as tourism director in January after she previously worked for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s home office.

Bennett previously said she saw agricultural tourism as one of the biggest strengths in Wilson County, due to the number of century farms and unique agricultural features of the county. She also said she thought the number of historic sites in the county was interesting to tourists.

Bennett focused on promoting local events that tend to draw people from outside the county, including the National Junior High Rodeo Finals, which was held for the past two years in June, and the Wilson County Fair.

The process to replace Bennett will likely take months. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the process of picking Bennett took about four or five months.

For more information about the tourism director position, visit wilsoncountytn.gov.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com