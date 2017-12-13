Wilson County educator named to state education taskforce

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County Schools Deputy Director of Schools for testing and accountability Jennifer Cothron was recently picked to participate in a specialized taskforce to improve testing practices across the state.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen established the taskforce in 2015 to seek input from stakeholders on the state’s new TNReady test. In the two years since, taskforce members have met regularly to evaluate the process and discuss possible changes that might improve the overall testing experience for students.

Cothron, who’s served as the district’s testing coordinator for the past three years, said she’s excited to have a seat at the table where decisions are made about testing issues that may need to be addressed.

The special taskforce on student testing and assessment is comprised of 31 members, including McQueen. Ten members of the previous taskforce will remain, while 20 new members were recently appointed. For more information about the taskforce, visit tennessee.gov/education/topic/assessment-task-force.

