Wilson County residents attend Hermitage event

Upon his arrival to Nashville last week, one of President Donald J. Trump’s first stops was at President Andrew Jackson’s home, the Hermitage.

About 400 invitees, friends and supporters of the Hermitage were on hand as the Trump paid respect to Jackson’s gravesite and toured the mansion of the seventh president of the United States.

A number of Wilson County residents attended the event as part of the 250th anniversary celebration of Jackson’s birth March 15, 1767. The Hermitage will play host to several events throughout 2017 as it celebrates the occasion.

Those attending last week from Wilson County included Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and wife, Paula Hutto, state Rep. Susan Lynn, state Rep. Mark Pody and CedarStone Bank president Bob McDonald and his wife, Susan McDonald. Bob McDonald also serves as vice regent of the board of trust of the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

The Tennessee General Assembly has, for many years, been an important and special supporter of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. Legislation was passed that resulted in the Hermitage receiving financial support from the state for important maintenance issues of the historic mansion.

“The Andrew Jackson Foundation has been the beneficially for many years of financial support of the Tennessee General assembly, and our local delegation, made up of Mark Pody, Mae Beavers and Susan Lynn, have played a key role in that support as they have embraced this effort in the ongoing preservation of this historic landmark,” said Bob McDonald on behalf of the board of trust of the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

Also in attendance were Andrew Jackson VI and his wife, Janet Jackson. Andrew Jackson VI is the great-great-great-grandson of President Andrew Jackson and serves as a general sessions judge in Knox County. Andres Jackson VI and his family are also great supporters of the Hermitage and are proud of their heritage. They regularly attend activities and events at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

