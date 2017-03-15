Charis advances to ‘Supported 16’ in Nashville Brackets For Good

By mtjulietintern

Staff Reports

Charis Health Center outscored Tennessee Kidney Foundation on March 10 to win its Round 2 bracket in Nashville’s Brackets For Good fundraising tournament.

There are 16 local nonprofits that remain in the competition to win $10,000.

Charis will compete against The Little Pantry That Could in the “Supported 16” round. Charis’ opponent was strong in Round 2, and it needs to put up some significant points this week to advance to the next round, the “Engaged 8.”

Each dollar donated to Charis Health Center through bfg.org is a point scored for Charis. To donate, visit nashville.bfg.org/matches/1240. The “Supported 16” competition ends Friday at 8 p.m.

Charis Health Center provides primary health care to uninsured residents in the Middle Tennessee area. Despite the Affordable Care Act, health care is still not affordable to many hard-working people in the community. Charis serves the individuals and families in the coverage gap. Charis operates similar to a regular doctor’s office, but it’s staffed primarily by volunteers. Through support from the community, Charis is able to limit the cost to patients to $25 for an office visit. For more information on becoming a patient or volunteer, call 615-773-5785.

Brackets For Good is an Indianapolis-based nonprofit charitable organization focused on activating new donors and increasing awareness for other nonprofit organizations through competitive online fundraising at no cost. Since the inaugural tournament in 2012, new awareness, fundraising capacity and more than $2.75 million dollars was raised for hundreds of charitable organizations across the country in an innovative and fun way. For more information, visit bfg.org.