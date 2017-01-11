Clement visits Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club

By mtjulietintern

Former Congressman Bob Clement was the featured speaker at the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club meeting recently and spoke to the group about his many career experiences.

Clement shared stories of growing up in the governor’s mansion in Tennessee when his father, Frank G. Clement, served as governor. Some of the visitors to the governor’s residence at that time included Harry Truman, Billy Graham and Elvis Presley, he said.

Clement has also served as president of Cumberland University and said it was the toughest job he ever held.

Clement has chronicled his experiences in a recently published book, “Presidents, Kings and Convicts.” The club donated an autographed copy of the book to the Mt. Juliet Public Library. Following the meeting, Clement signed copies of the book for club members.

