Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

June 13

Storytime at the Library

10 a.m.

Mrs. Nancy will read to young children on Wednesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. This program is recommended for children ages 5 and under. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Brown Bag Luncheon: New and Unusual Plants

11 a.m.

Wilson County’s horticulture extension agent, Lucas Holman, will continue his Brown Bag Luncheon series Wednesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center’s school exhibits building. This workshop, New and Unusual Plants, will cover new plants to put in the landscape and discuss why some shouldn’t be grown at all. Lunch is not provided, so participants are encouraged to bring their lunch. The workshop is free. Contact Holman at 615-444-9584 or lholman1@utk.edu with any questions.

Blood Drive

3 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Wednesday, June 13 from 3-7 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Mount Olivet Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

5:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 from 5:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. A free meal will be served to attendees each evening, and a cookout will be June 16 at 3 p.m. To register or for more information, visit mtolivetbaptist.com.

Cedars of Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church Revival

7 p.m.

Revival will be Wednesday, June 13 through Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. at Cedars of Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church, featuring Pastor Elder Cornelius Hill with Ephesians Primitive Baptist Church, who will preach.

June 14

Magician Bruce Amato at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Bruce Amato and his magic show on Thursday, June 14 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Music City Mingle

Noon

The RedStar Pilots Association will present the Music City Mingle from Thursday, June 14 through Sunday, June 17 at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. Pilots from across the nation will fly World War II-era Chinese and Russian aircraft and conduct a training clinic. They will perform military-style tactical aerial maneuvers from the surface to about 5,500 within a 12-15-mile radius of the airport. While the event is not an air show, the public is invited to watch. Gates will open at about noon each day to allow for photos and views of the aircraft.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

June 15

Preemie Quilt Workshop

9 a.m.

A preemie quilt workshop will be Friday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Participants will learn how to make a preemie quilt and leave with a finished product to enter in the Wilson County Fair. Those quilts are donated to neonatal intensive care units. Fabric, machine and other items will be provided. RSVP to Shelly Barnes at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Lebanon Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Relay for Life, Give Cancer the Boot, will be Friday, June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn of Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Wilson County CASA 30th Anniversary Celebration

6 p.m.

Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its 30th anniversary celebration to honor Linda Schenk on Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $350 to sponsor a table. The event will feature a cash bar, dinner and band. For ticket information, call 615-443-2002.

International FolkFest

7 p.m.

International FolkFest, featuring dance groups from around the world, will be Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, visit mboro-international-folkfest.org.

June 16

Rockabilly Car Show

8 a.m.

The Rockabilly Car Show will be Saturday, June 16 with registration at 8 a.m. until noon and awards at 3 p.m. at the Watertown Square. For more information, call the GoodWheel Cruisers Car Club at 615-604-3554 or the Tennessee Artist’s Guild at 615-697-5066.

Free Grocery Giveaway

3 p.m.

Free groceries will be available Saturday, June 16 at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Kids World Daycare on Cumberland Street in Lebanon. The event is sponsored by Life Church, open to everyone and completely free. Visit lifechurchfamily.com for more information.

Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner

6 p.m.

The Tennessee Democratic Party’s Three Star Dinner will be Saturday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala. Individual tickets are $150, with additional sponsorships listed for as much as $2,500. For tickets and more information, visit tndp.org/2018-three-star-dinner.

June 18

Laguardo Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

6 p.m.

Vacation Bible school, themed Game On, will be Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at Laguardo Baptist Church. Register at laguardobaptist.org or at the door.

Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee Monday Walk

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee will hold its Monday Walk on Monday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall. It’s a free event held on the third Monday of each month, and Mt. Juliet police officers provide oversight.

June 19

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, formerly the GED, on Tuesday, June 19 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Super Science at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome the Super Science show on Tuesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

June 20

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, June 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Pete Griffin, president of Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities. Registration is required at mjchamber.com.

June 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business Boost

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Business Boost on Thursday, June 21 from 7:45-10 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Lee Warren from Belmont University, who will discuss “negotiations in the workplace. Two continuing education units will be available. Online registration is required at mjchamber.com. The event will be free to members and $25 for non-members. Seating will be limited.

Musical Entertainer Jacob Johnson at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Jacob Johnson and his musical act on Thursday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Free Legal Help

4 p.m.

Attorney’s from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will offer free legal help Friday, June 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-244-6610.

Women in the Lead Paint Party

6 p.m.

A Women in the Lead paint party will be Thursday, June 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Imagine That Art Studio at 404 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Participants may choose to pain a serving bowl or canvas, and adult beverages, including wine, will be served. The cost is $35 per person. RSVP to tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 18

Lebanon Sparta Pike Economic Study meeting

1 p.m.

A meeting to discuss the Lebanon Sparta Pike economic study will be Monday, June 18 at 1 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission public hearing

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will hold a public hearing Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 19

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting Tuesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 20

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Wednesday, June 20 at 9 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Urban Residential Design Committee meeting

3 p.m.

The Lebanon Urban Residential Design Committee will meet Wednesday, June 20 at 3 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 25

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

