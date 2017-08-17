Community Calendar and the People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Aug. 16

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce connection luncheon will be Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speakers will be Wayne Chandler and Steve Neville with the Grand Ole Opry, who will bring a behind-the-scenes look at the Opry. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Aug. 17

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will give the high school equivalency test Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Dinner Theatre

6 p.m.

The play, “Love Letters,” by A.R. Gurney will be featured Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church’s Dinner Theatre. Admission is $15 per person, and childcare will be available upon request for $10 per child, which includes dinner. Reservations may be made by calling 615-444-3315. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department Culver’s Community Night

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department will hold a community night Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Culver’s in Mt. Juliet.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Aug. 18

Neighborhood Health Open House

Noon

Neighborhood Health medical and dental services will hold an open house Friday, Aug. 18 from noon until 4 p.m. at its facility at 217 E. High St. in Lebanon. Tours, children’s games, prizes, hot dogs, popcorn and icees will be available.

Wilson County Democratic Party Fair Booth

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will have a booth Aug. 18-26 at the Wilson County Fair. It will feature merchandise for sale, free swag, opportunities to meet candidates and more. Anyone interested in volunteering may email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or call 615-549-6220.

NWTF Cedar Roost Banquet

6 p.m.

The National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual Cedar Roost Banquet will be Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. in Memorial Hall at Cumberland University. For more information or tickets, call chapter president Jeff Flowers at 615-974-2774 or vice president Chris Lasater at 615-347-9618 or email nwtfcedarroost@yahoo.com.

Aug. 19

Booze to Blackout at Jug Creek Distillery

Noon

Before the total solar eclipse, enjoy libations, whole-hog barbecue, music, distillery tours and arts and crafts during the “Booze to Blackout” total solar eclipse event Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon until 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. at Jug Creek Distillery in Lascassas. Browse more than 20 vendors of farm-to-table goods, clothing, accessories and more. JPops Food Truck will be on site both days.

Aug. 20

Booze to Blackout at Jug Creek Distillery

Noon

Before the total solar eclipse, enjoy libations, whole-hog barbecue, music, distillery tours and arts and crafts during the "Booze to Blackout" total solar eclipse event Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. at Jug Creek Distillery in Lascassas. Browse more than 20 vendors of farm-to-table goods, clothing, accessories and more. JPops Food Truck will be on site.

Aug. 21

Solar Eclipse Event at Cedars of Lebanon State Park

8 a.m.

An all-day solar eclipse event will be Monday, Aug. 21 at Cedars of Lebanon State Park and includes swimming, live music and eclipse activities. Swimming will be $5 at the gate. The event is free, and registration isn’t required but appreciated to ensure enough eclipse viewing glasses are ordered.

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

Solar Eclipse Event at the Mill

11 a.m.

A solar eclipse event will be Monday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mill. The event will feature free lunch, free approved glasses, free parking, t-shirts for sale and more. For more information, contact Angela Mueller at angela@surpriseparties.com or 815-761-1946.

Free Solar Eclipse Viewing Event at the Capitol Theatre

11 a.m.

A free solar eclipse viewing event will be Monday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature a bounce house, concessions, moon pies, funnel cakes, music, glasses and more. Bring a lawn chair for the outdoor view, or sit inside and watch NASA’s live stream.

Solar Eclipse Event at Long Hunter State Park

11:57 a.m.

Reserve a canoe, kayak or Jon boat for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21 at Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage. Space is limited. Online registration is available. The solar event will begin at 11:57 a.m. at Area 2 Couchville Lake, boat house with totality at 1:27 p.m. The total event will end at about 2:54 p.m. Eye protection will be provided. For additional information on Tennessee State Park events, visit tnstateparks.com.

Breast Cancer Friends meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Friends support group will meet Monday, Aug. 21 and meets the third Monday night of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ on the corner of West Main Street and Maple Hill Road in Lebanon. Those who have had breast cancer in the past or are currently dealing with it are welcome. Motivational speaker Brenda Eubanks will speak. Eubanks spoke at the last Relay for Life Survivor Brunch and received many accolades. Call 615-444-6106 or 615-504-1147 for details.

Aug. 22

Business Before Hours

7:30 a.m.

Wilson County Promotions and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present a business before hours Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the picnic pavilion in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Breakfast will be provided.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-773-5785 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

The People’s Agenda

Aug. 17

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 28

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 11

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

