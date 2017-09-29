Community calendar and the People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat's office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day's edition.

Sept. 28

Rock the Block

4 p.m.

The Lebanon square merchants will present Rock the Block on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. The event will feature food trucks, fun and fashion.

South Hartmann Gateway Plan Open House

5 p.m.

An open house to review the South Hartmann Gateway Plan will be Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road. Visitors will enter gate 2 behind Home Depot. The purpose of the open house will be to present preliminary corridor plan recommendations, strategic market findings and recommendations and potential development scenarios and receive feedback and input about those plans. The meeting format will be come and go with information stations staffed by planners and note takers to record all public comments. For information, contact Paul Corder, Lebanon planning director at 615-444-3647 or paul.corder@lebanontn.org.

Brooks House Spaghetti Supper

5:30 p.m.

An old-fashioned spaghetti supper to benefit Brooks House will be Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The cost is $10 per person, and children 5 and younger eat free. Tickets may be purchased at Pinnacle Bank offices on South Cumberland Street or West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

Trivia Night

6 p.m.

Trivia Night will be Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park. Dinner will be served, and trivia will begin at 7 p.m. Prizes will be given for first- through third- and last-place teams, along with door prizes. Food and drinks will be provided. Proceeds will benefit Friends of the Mt. Juliet Parks and Greenways. For more information, call 615-758-6522.

Sept. 29

Lebanon Chamber Town News

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Chamber Town News on Friday, Sept. 29 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. It will feature Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Park Renovation Committee chair David Hale and Wilson County 911 director Karen Moore.

Sept. 30

Mt. Juliet-Donelson-Hermitage Relay for Life

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet-Donelson-Hermitage Relay for Life will be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2-8 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/mtjuliettn.

Hurricane Benefit Concert

5:30 p.m.

A hurricane benefit concert will be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Mill at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. It will feature games, and food will be available. Featured performers will include the Music City Slickers, Linwood Road, magician Rodney King, Razzy Bailey, Band of Faith, Yalina Valeria and Fidel Hernandez, Leona and Ron Williams and Zack Jansen and the Junior Jones TV Show Band. All proceeds will go directly to those affected by hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Oct. 1

Historic Lebanon Farm to Table Dinner

5 p.m.

The second annual Historic Lebanon Farm to Table Dinner will be Sunday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at Wedge Oak Farm in Lebanon. It will feature a meal prepared on site and served family style by Chef Trey Cioccia. Jug Creek Distillery and Yazoo Brewing Co. will offer specialty cocktails and brews during a social hour. Seating is limited. For tickets or more information, visit historiclebanon.com/farm-to-table-dinner, stop by the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon or call 615-547-9795.

Oct. 2

Wilson County Republican Women meeting

11:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Women will meet Monday, Oct. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Speakers will be state Rep. Susan Lynn, Jeremy Hayes and Dan Walker, candidates for state House. New members are welcome to attend. Bring a lunch or join the club for lunch at a local restaurant. For more information, call Julie at 615-405-4613.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Oct. 2 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Oct. 3

Child Abuse Awareness Panel

6 p.m.

The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center and Cumberland University will present the second annual Child Abuse Awareness Panel on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 6-8 p.m. in Labry Hall on the Cumberland campus. The event is free to the public and will feature two survivors of severe abuse, M.J. Lucas and Courtney Green, as they share their stories of survivorship. Other members of the panel will be Assistant District Attorney Tom Swink, Wilson County sheriff’s Sgt. Walker Woods, Child Protective Services lead investigator Patrick Cockburn and Department of Children’s Services Forensic Interviewer Cece Ralston with the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center. They will discuss their involvement with the CAC and how they work from investigation to prosecution. There will be a question-and-answer session during the second half of the panel. Certificates for two hours of continuing education credits will be available.

Oct. 4

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency food giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency USDA commodity food giveaway will be Wednesday Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon for low-income families in Wilson County. The office will close from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Margaret Gaston Chapter of DAR 120th Birthday

2 p.m.

The Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a 120th birthday celebration Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 2-4 p.m. at the Fessenden House at 236 W. Main St. in Lebanon. A rededication of the DAR fountain will take place at 3 p.m.

Oct. 5

Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories Fundraiser Sale

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold a masquerade $5 jewelry and accessories fundraising sale Thursday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the hospital’s community cares classroom. The show will feature a wide variety of jewelry and accessories, all priced at $5. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency food giveaway

9 a.m.

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency USDA commodity food giveaway will be Thursday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 104 Webster Lane in Lebanon for low-income families in Wilson County. The office will close from noon until 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call Desirre Starks at 615-444-4714.

Oct. 6

Treasure Hunt

7 a.m.

The Treasure Hunt will be Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community parish at 14544 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The yard sale is the largest fundraiser of the year, which benefits the parish and the many charities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary. It will feature furniture, kitchen items, books, movies, household items, linens, holiday decorations, luggage, toys, clothes and all shoes will be $1 a pair. Lunch and homemade baked goods will also be available.

Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories Fundraiser Sale

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold a masquerade $5 jewelry and accessories fundraising sale Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the hospital’s community cares classroom. The show will feature a wide variety of jewelry and accessories, all priced at $5. Profits from the sale will benefit patients and the local community.

Oct. 7

Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The fall edition of the Watertown Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing throughout the day in all areas of Watertown.

Treasure Hunt

7 a.m.

The Treasure Hunt will be Saturday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community parish at 14544 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The yard sale is the largest fundraiser of the year, which benefits the parish and the many charities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Ladies Auxiliary. It will feature furniture, kitchen items, books, movies, household items, linens, holiday decorations, luggage, toys, clothes and all shoes will be $1 a pair. Lunch and homemade baked goods will also be available.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, Oct. 7 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

The People’s Agenda

Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat's office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day's edition.

Sept. 28

Wilson County Board of Education work session and meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Thursday, Sept. 28 in a work session at 5 p.m. and board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Oct. 2

Wilson County Library Board meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will meet Monday, Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library.

Oct. 3

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee will meet Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Oct. 5

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:45 a.m. in the second-floor conference room at the new Lebanon Airport terminal building at 1050 Franklin Road in Lebanon.

