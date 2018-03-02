Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

March 1

Free Hands-Only CPR Training

9 a.m.

A free hands-only CPR training class will be Thursday, March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1409A Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. To enroll, visit tennova.com under the events tab or call 615-443-2560. It will be an education course only and not for certification.

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in the Owens Building. Former teacher and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will be the guest speaker. New prospective members are welcome to visit and may join.

Regenerative Stem-Cell Therapy Seminar

Noon

Inspire Medical Weight Loss and Wellness will offer free educational seminars on regenerative stem-cell therapy March 1 at noon and 6 p.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, No. 130, in Mt. Juliet. Attendance is by registration only and will be limited to 30 people. To register for one of the free educational stem-cell seminars, call 615-453-8999.

March 2

Free Clothing Store

9 a.m.

The Free Clothing Store will be open Friday, March 2 from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. Free breakfast and chiropractic adjustments will also be available. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Read and craft with the Storybook Lady

10 a.m.

The Storybook Lady will be at Billy Goat Coffee Cafe in Mt. Juliet on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Preschoolers and toddlers can create a craft and enjoy a story read by Heather Tune, the Storybook Lady. Billy Goat Coffee Cafe is located at 3690 N Mt. Juliet Rd., Suite 100.

March 3

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk

10 a.m.

The Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds from the event will benefit New Leash on Life. Registration and further details may be found at pfac5k.run.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 10th Anniversary Celebration

4 p.m.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 will celebrate its 10th anniversary Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Casual attire is requested, and the event will feature a buffet dinner and deejay. To RSVP or for more information, contact Terry Yates at 615-965-2058 or tjy5058@gmail.com.

Hoops4Hope

4 p.m.

Hoops4Hope, a benefit for Justin West, will be Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School. It will include a silent auction, barbecue dinner, basketball game with cheerleaders and a three-point contest. For event details, sponsorship and registration information, visit mj4hope.org.

Wilson County Democratic Party Chili Cook-off and Social

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off and Social on Saturday, March 3 from 5-8 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at bit.ly/WCDPChiliSocial or by calling 615-549-6220, emailing contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or at the door.

Boy Scout Troop 246 Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

5 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 246 will hold its spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday, March 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. It will feature spaghetti, salad, dessert, entertainment, a silent auction and door prizes for $5 per person. Tickets are available from any Boy Scout Troop 246 member and at the door.

March 8

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spring Health Fair

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold its Spring Health Fair on Thursday, March 8 from 8-11 a.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Stop by and get the latest information to get and stay healthy. Door prizes will be awarded, but visitors must be present to win.

Wilson County Right to Life Pastors’ Prayer and Information Breakfast

9 a.m.

Wilson County Right to Life will hold a pastors’ prayer and information breakfast March 8 at 9 a.m. at Comfort Suites in Lebanon. Contact Trecia Dillingham at 615-443-5458 to RSVP.

March 9

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, March 9 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Clay Banks, regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

March 12

Spring Break STEAM Camp

9 a.m.

The Spring Break STEAM Camp for children 4-13 years old will be Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 16 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet. It will feature math, mixed media arts, painting, drawing, iPads and Chromebook work, coding, reading, group activities and technology. Full- and half-day options are available with limited seating. For more information, call 615-669-5384 or visit bit.ly/springbreakpopups.

March 16

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber St. Patrick’s Day Open House

2 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Open House will be Friday, March 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Light refreshments will be served.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 16, Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 17

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 18

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

2:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. and Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will be Wednesday, March 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty will present his State of the City address. Early registration is $18 by March 20 at noon and $23 for late registration. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

March 23

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 24

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 Tree Sale

8 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 in Mt. Juliet will hold its fundraising tree sale. Orders will be taken through Saturday, March 24, and all orders are prepaid with payment are due no later than Saturday, March 31. The order form has a list of available stock, along with ordering and payment information. Email Kathy Leedy at aux281@comcast.net for more information.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

March 1

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, March 1 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Insurance Committee meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Insurance Committee will meet Thursday, March 1 at 4 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 1 at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 2

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, March 2 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

March 5

Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force Committee will meet Monday, March 5 at 9 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

