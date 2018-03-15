Community Calendar and the People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

March 14

WSM Road Show

6 p.m.

The free WSM Road Show musical talent competition will be Wednesday, March 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The winner will play the Grand Ole Opry on the same night as Alan Jackson. For details on the competition, visit wsmonline.com.

March 15

Human Trafficking in Tennessee Panel Discussion

5 p.m.

The public is invited to a panel discussion on “Human Trafficking in Tennessee,” sponsored by Cumberland University’s criminal justice department, Thursday, March 15 at 5 p.m. in Labry Hall room 130. Representatives from End Slavery Tennessee, Magdalene House-Thistle Farms and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will discuss the causes, current state and successful means of combating human trafficking. Marjorie Quin, Cumberland’s criminal justice program director, will moderate the discussion.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, March 15 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Beer and Hymns

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns will return Thursday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $11 each. Black Abbey Brewing Co. will have beer for sale. For tickets and more information, visit beerhymns.com.

March 16

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber St. Patrick’s Day Open House

2 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Open House will be Friday, March 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Light refreshments will be served.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, "California Suite," by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 16, Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 17

Southern Pygmy Goat Club Spring Show

8 a.m.

The Southern Pygmy Goat Club will present its spring pygmy goat show Saturday, March 17 in the Livestock Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. There will be no admission fee for visitors. There will be exhibitors from several states. The day will consist of two shows, which are sanctioned by the National Pygmy Goat Association. The NPGA licensed judges will be Karen Crawford of Graham, of Washington and Kevin Kress, of Glen Ellen, California. At about 1 p.m., there will be a “Parade of Pygmies” as a part of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 18

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Celebration Lutheran Church at 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Food will be served. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Wilson County Board of Education Administration and Training Complex Dedication

2 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will dedicate its administration and training complex Sunday, March 18 from 2-4 p.m. at the former Lebanon High School at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. For more information, contact Jennifer Johnson at 615-453-7294 or jenniferjohnson@wcschools.com.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

2:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. and Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 19

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, March 19 from noon until 4 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

March 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will be Wednesday, March 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty will present his State of the City address. Early registration is $18 by March 20 at noon and $23 for late registration. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

The People’s Agenda

March 16

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, March 16 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, March 16 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 19

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 29

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 29 at 5 p.m. at the new central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

