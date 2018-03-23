Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

March 22

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Kids Consignment Sale

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christian Academy booster club will hold its semi-annual Kids Consignment Sale on Thursday, March 22 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, March 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. March 24 will be discount day with marked items half off. Proceeds will benefit the school’s athletic department.

March 23

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 24

Wilson County CASA Pancake Breakfast

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, March 24 from 7:30-10 a.m. at Lebanon High School. The Easter Bunny will be there. Breakfast will include pancakes, fruit, sausage, coffee and juice for $5 per person. To purchase tickets for a classroom of children, purchase tickets or have interest in volunteering, call Cathey Sweeney at 615-443-2002.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 Tree Sale

8 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 in Mt. Juliet will hold its fundraising tree sale. Orders will be taken through Saturday, March 24, and all orders are prepaid with payment are due no later than Saturday, March 31. The order form has a list of available stock, along with ordering and payment information. Email Kathy Leedy at aux281@comcast.net for more information.

Free Clothes Giveaway

8 a.m.

A free clothes giveaway will take place at Saturday, March 24 from 8 a.m. until noon at Market Street Church of Christ in Lebanon. For more information call Felicia Wharton at 615-444-8637.

Walk Across Wilson

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Health Council will hold the Walk Across Wilson event Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at Don Fox Community Park. The community is invited to enjoy fun festivities, a family walk and door prizes. Youth Leadership Wilson will also present the Hungry for Heroes canned food drive for Wilson County Students. Admission to see favorite characters is one canned food item per person. Parents will need to bring their own camera for pictures.

Veterans Welcome Home Event

10 a.m.

The American Legion Riders Post 281 in Mt. Juliet will present a veterans welcome home event Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Pavilion F at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature opening remarks by Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, guest speakers retired Maj. Bob “Bulldog” Ousley, state Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder, presentation of the colors, a prisoner-of-war missing-in-action missing man ceremony, military equipment display, vendors, door prizes, a silent auction and food for sale. Entertainment will include performances by David and Lil Ricky, the Kings Own Quartet, 2 Men and a Guitar and a special appearance by country music star Johnny Carver.

Lebanon Gas Department Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

The Lebanon Gas Department will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Fiddlers Grove. Hunts will be held every 15 minutes for children from birth to 10 years old. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand. If it’s raining, the event will be March 31.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m.

The annual community Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon for infants through fifth graders. It will feature food, fun and money eggs. For more information, call 615-449-7020.

Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night

6 p.m.

The Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night fundraiser will be Saturday, March 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike. It will feature both live and silent auctions. A $100 ticket will allow two people eat, drink and play games. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-218-5591.

March 25

Spayghetti Dinner

Noon

The third-annual Spayghetti Dinner to benefit New Leash on Life will be Sunday, March 25 from noon until 3 p.m. at Painturo’s Pizzeria in Lebanon. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, rolls and a drink for $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are available at the New Leash on Life adoption center and Joy Clinic. Proceeds will benefit New Leash on Life programs with a primary focus on its spay and neuter program.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m.

The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday, March 25 at 1 p.m. on the front lawn at Cumberland University. The event is sponsored by Immanuel Baptist Church at Cumberland University.

March 26

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 27

Blood Drive

2 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Tuesday, March 27 from 2-6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Tuesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

Daryle Singletary Keepin’ It Country Tribute Show

7 p.m.

Country music stars will pay tribute to the late Daryle Singletary on Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with the Daryle Singletary Keepin’ It Country Tribute Show. The concert will feature Allison Krauss, Chris Young, Jamey Johnson, Darryl Worley, Andy Griggs, Josh Turner, Rhett Adkins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, Mo Pitney, Pete Schlegel, Curtis Wright, Jeff and Sheri Easter and more. WSM Radio’s Eddie Stubbs will serve as host for the event. Though the event is open and free, tickets still may need to be obtained, and seating may be limited.

Wilson County Library Roast

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will hold its annual Library Roast fundraiser Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in the Castle Heights Elementary School cafeteria. The roastee will be Susie James, owner and general manager of the radio station WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490. Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table sponsorship. Tickets may be purchased from James, a Wilson County Library Board member or at the Wilson County Public Libraries. Jordan’s will cater the event. Funds raised from the event will be used to support public libraries in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.

The People’s Agenda

March 22

Lebanon City Council work session

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 27

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, March 27 at 7:30 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 29

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 29 at 5 p.m. at the new central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 2

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at the new central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

