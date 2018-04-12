Community Calendar and the People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

April 12

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Women in the Lead, featuring guest speaker Amber Hurdle, author of “The Bombshell Business Woman, on Thursday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Cumberland University Focus Art Show

4:30 p.m.

The annual grand finale of the student art shows at Cumberland University, the Focus Show, will open Thursday, April 12 from 4:30-6 p.m. with a reception that will include the announcement of awards. The Focus Show had more than 80 entries, from which judge Susan DeMay, professor of ceramics at Vanderbilt University, selected 45. The artistic media represented are painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, neon, mixed media, graphic design, photography and pen and ink. Thirty art students entered the show. The Focus Show is displayed in the Adams Gallery of the June and Bill Heydel Fine Arts Center, which is open daily from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public.

Gladeville Elementary School Kindergarten Night

5 p.m.

Gladeville Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 12 from 5-7 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Books From Birth will hold its annual Imagination Dinner on Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Table sponsorships for eight are available for $250. Call Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586 to sponsor a table. The dinner follows a “wacky waiter” format. By sponsoring a table, patrons can select a person to be their waiter for the evening. The Imagination Dinner benefits Wilson Books from Birth, a division of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Wilson County. The literacy service mails one age-appropriate book each month to every child in Wilson County from birth to 5 years old at no cost to the family.

April 13

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, April 13 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Amy Nichols, director of the Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be the guest speaker. Registration is required at mjchamber.org.

A Soldier’s Child Foundation Dinner Banquet

6 p.m.

A Soldier’s Child Foundation will hold its ninth-annual dinner banquet Friday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table for eight. To purchase tickets, visit asoldierschild.org/events/annual-dinner-banquet. For more information, contact Cathy Stufflebean at 615-220-1600 or cathy@asoldierschild.org. A Soldier’s Child Foundation serves Gold Star children of fallen servicemen and women from all U.S. military branches. ASC acknowledges all deaths during active duty and any deaths post military service, due to service related injuries or illnesses. This includes suicides from PTSD-related deaths.

Winfree Bryant Middle School presents “The Mad Tea Party”

7 p.m.

Aviator Drama will present “The Mad Tea Party” on Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

April 14

Hearts Take Flight

9 a.m.

Hearts Take Flight, a tug-of-war event against a King Air 350 plane to benefit the Arc Tennessee, will be Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at Hollingshead Aviation at the Smyrna-Rutherford County Airport. The Arc Tennessee is a grassroots, nonprofit, statewide advocacy organization for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Founded in 1952, the Arc Tennessee is affiliated with the Arc United States and works collaboratively with local chapters across the state.

Wilson County Republican Party meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will meet Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at 1006 Cumberland Center Blvd. in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Mae Beavers, a candidate for Wilson County mayor.

Shine the Light

10 a.m.

Shine the Light, a child abuse awareness event by the Keith Edmonds Foundation, will be Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, Cumberland University’s football field, at 400 Harding Drive in Lebanon. All ages will be able to enjoy the variety of activities, including inflatables, face painting, a dunk tank, corn hole, games, food and music. And it will all be free. The Wilson County school with the highest number of students in attendance will be awarded the annual Joshua Osborne award. The award is named in memory of the victim of one of Wilson County’s worst cases of child abuse. For more information on the event and the Keith Edmonds Foundation, visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.

Senior Adult Resource Fair

3:30 p.m.

The Senior Adult Resource Fair will be Thursday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. A panel discussion will be at 6 p.m. Registration is available at gracenaz.com/seniorfair or 615-822-9233.

Wilson County Civic League Annual Fundraiser

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Civic League will hold its annual fundraiser Saturday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel on the Cumberland University campus. The theme will be “Be a Part of the Solution: Sexual Violence Prevention” and will feature guest speaker Shan Foster, senior director of external affairs with YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Tickets are $40 each. For more information, call 615-449-0719.

Winfree Bryant Middle School presents “The Mad Tea Party”

7 p.m.

Aviator Drama will present “The Mad Tea Party” on Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Winfree Bryant Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Staff Reports

April 12

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Thursday, April 12 at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

April 16

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 19

Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority meeting

11 a.m.

The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will have an executive committee meeting Thursday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at its office at 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Lunch will be served at noon, and the authority’s quarterly meeting will begin following lunch.

April 23

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

– Staff Reports