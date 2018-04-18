Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

April 18

Hiring Event

9 a.m.

A hiring event will be Wednesday, April 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the American Job Center inside the College of Applied Technology building at 415 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon. Participants should register on jobs4tn.gov, bring a resume and two forms of identification. Employers that will be there include Bridgestone, Wilson County government, Nissan, Panera Bread, Metro Industrial, Ryan’s Restaurant, Hire Dynamics, Leviton and more. For more information, contact Katrina Moss at 615-494-4278 or katrina.moss@tn.gov.

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its connection luncheon Wednesday, April 18 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be James Field, president of Concept Technology, who will share tips for an award-winning company culture. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Credit and Finances Classes

7 p.m.

Classes to help rebuild credit, pay off debt and be better prepared for retirement will be Wednesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. The instructor has years of experience in the banking and loan industry and will share knowledge on how to get wealth. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Wednesday, April 18, Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The April 18 show will feature an understudy performance with discounted tickets for $10 each. Tickets for all other shows will be $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 19

Wilson County Schools Teacher Recruitment Fair

3:30 p.m.

Wilson County Schools will hold its third-annual teacher recruitment fair Thursday, April 19 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Administrators from each school will be present to allow potential teachers to make a first impression. Anyone with questions or for more information may contact Deanna Barnes at 615-453-4676 or barnedea100@wcschools.com.

W.A. Wright Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

W.A. Wright Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 19 from 4-6 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Elzie D. Patton Elementary School Kindergarten Night

5:30 p.m.

Elzie D. Patton Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, April 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Meet and Greet with Wilson County Board of Education member Tom Sottek

6:30 p.m.

Wilson County Board of Education member Tom Sottek, who represents Zone 3 primarily in Mt. Juliet, will hold a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Wright Farms Clubhouse at 814 Harrisburg Lane in Mt. Juliet. Refreshments will be provided.

Lebanon High School presents “Guys and Dolls”

7 p.m.

Lebanon High School will present the musical, “Guys and Dolls,” on Thursday, April 19, Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cast and crew, which consists of 54 Lebanon High School students, are directed by Cayla Sweet in theater, with Brenna Fitzgerald in choir and Tyler Cross in dance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 7 years old and older. Children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at the Lebanon High School website under online payments.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, April 19 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, April 19 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

April 20

Country Living Fair

10 a.m.

The Country Living Fair will be Friday, April 20, Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center and James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Gates will open Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m. for early-bird ticketholders. Tickets are $13 for a one-day admission in advance and $18 at the door. Three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $25 at the door. An early-bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. For children 16 and younger, admission is free. For tickets and additional information, including a list of vendors, contact Stella Show Management Co. at 866-500-FAIR or stellashows.com. For tickets and additional details, visit countryliving.com/fair.

Lebanon High School presents “Guys and Dolls”

7 p.m.

Lebanon High School will present the musical, “Guys and Dolls,” on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cast and crew, which consists of 54 Lebanon High School students, are directed by Cayla Sweet in theater, with Brenna Fitzgerald in choir and Tyler Cross in dance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 7 years old and older. Children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at the Lebanon High School website under online payments.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy presents “Singin’ in the Rain”

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s high school drama students will perform “Singin’ in the Rain” on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per adult and $7 per student. Cash and checks will be accepted. Also, concessions will be available before the show and during intermission. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy is at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The performance will be in the gymnasium.

Audience of One presents “Little Women”

7 p.m.

Audience of One productions will present the musical, “Little Women,” on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 21 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 years old and seniors 60 and older. To buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com. “Little Women” is a musical with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland.

April 21

Mile-Long Yard Sale

7 a.m.

The Mile-Long Yard Sale will be Saturday, April 21 from 7 a.m. until throughout Watertown. It will feature hundreds of booths, thousands of shoppers, antiques, flea market items, tools, collectibles, food and more. For booth rental information, call 615-237-1777 or visit watertowntn.com.

Country Living Fair

10 a.m.

The Country Living Fair will be Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center and James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Gates will open Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m. for early-bird ticketholders. Tickets are $13 for a one-day admission in advance and $18 at the door. Three-day weekend passes are available for $15 in advance and $25 at the door. An early-bird three-day weekend pass is available for $40 and grants early admission April 20-21 at 8:30 a.m. For children 16 and younger, admission is free. For tickets and additional information, including a list of vendors, contact Stella Show Management Co. at 866-500-FAIR or stellashows.com. For tickets and additional details, visit countryliving.com/fair.

Free Grocery Giveaway

3 p.m.

Life Church in Lebanon will sponsor a free grocery giveaway Saturday, April 21 at 3 p.m. in the Kids World daycare parking lot on Cumberland Street in Lebanon. The event is open to everyone. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church 152nd Anniversary

4 p.m.

Pickett-Rucker United Methodist Church will celebrate its 152nd anniversary Saturday, April 21 at 4 p.m. with a musical with several choirs from the community; Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. with a pre-anniversary fellowship dinner; and Sunday, April 29 at 10 a.m. with a praise and worship service.

Lebanon High School presents “Guys and Dolls”

7 p.m.

Lebanon High School will present the musical, “Guys and Dolls,” on Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium. The cast and crew, which consists of 54 Lebanon High School students, are directed by Cayla Sweet in theater, with Brenna Fitzgerald in choir and Tyler Cross in dance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and children 7 years old and older. Children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at the Lebanon High School website under online payments.

The People’s Agenda

April 19

Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority meeting

11 a.m.

The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will have an executive committee meeting Thursday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at its office at 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Lunch will be served at noon, and the authority’s quarterly meeting will begin following lunch.

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday April 19 at 4p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

April 23

Lebanon Airport Commission special-called meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet in a special-called meeting Monday, April 23 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

April 24

Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board will meet on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way in Lebanon in the second-floor conference room.

Lebanon Public Service and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Service and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, April 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 26

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

