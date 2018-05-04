Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

May 3

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Sisters at Heart Boutique

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold its Sisters at Heart Boutique on Thursday, May 3 from 7a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday, May 4 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient conference room. It will feature a selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories, featuring the latest spring and summer fashions.

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon. The meeting will include end-of-year activities, along with several guests participating in the program. Anyone who plans to bring a guest should make sure they are counted. The social and hospitality committee will provide a lunch after the meeting with Linda Erwin coordinating lunch. Anyone with questions may call 615-444-0071. The May project will be Wilson County’s New Leash on Life, and needs are baby kitten food, copy paper, Ziploc sandwich bags and Ziploc quart bags.

National Day of Prayer

11 a.m.

The National Day of Prayer for Wilson County will be observed Thursday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the sanctuary at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. Several state, county and city official will be there to pray for the country, state, county and city. For more information, call the church office at 615-444-3315 or visit lebanonfumc.com.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 3 from noon until 5 p.m. at Active Life Chiropractic and Rehabilitation at 12920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. All those who come to donate through May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Mt. Juliet Business Block Party

11 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Business Block Party will be Thursday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park. For more information, visit mtjulietbusiness.eventbrite.com.

Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market Opening

4 p.m.

The Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market will open Thursday, May 3 from 4-7 p.m. outside the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. It will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. following and will feature a Pick Tennessee-certified, producers-only market with locally sourced food and beverage stations plus local makers.

Springdale Elementary School Kindergarten Night

4 p.m.

Springdale Elementary School will play host to a kindergarten night Thursday, May 3 from 4-6:30 p.m. for parents to get information on registration for kindergarten at the school. Anyone with questions may submit them to “Let’s Talk” at wcschools.com.

Watertown High School Band and Choir Spring Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School concert band and choir will hold their spring concert Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. in the school theater. Admission will be $5 per person. The theme will be “Laugh, Think, Cry.”

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party’s Reagan Day Dinner will be Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Tucker’s Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The event will feature Super Talk 99.7’s Brian Wilson at master of ceremonies, Sixth District congressional candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose and gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee as keynote speaker. Tickets are $50 each, tables for 10 at $500 or a campaign table for $250 and are available on Eventbrite.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 3 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 4

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary Sisters at Heart Boutique

7 a.m.

Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon Volunteer Auxiliary will hold its Sisters at Heart Boutique on Friday, May 4 from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s outpatient conference room. It will feature a selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories, featuring the latest spring and summer fashions.

The People’s Agenda

May 3

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, May 3 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, May 3 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

