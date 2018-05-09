Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

POLICY: Items for the Community Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of nonprofit events, community club and government meetings. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

May 10

Free Arts Build Communities Grant Application Workshop

10 a.m.

The Greater Nashville Regional Council will hold a free Arts Build Communities grant application workshop Thursday, May 10 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. The purpose of the workshop is to assist applicants in writing the Arts Build Communities grant applications. Awards range from $500-$2,500, and the applications are due June 30. For more information, contact Rasheedah Pardue at 615-862, 8855, ext. 1018 or rpardue@gnrc.org.

Keith Edmonds Foundation Volunteer Open House

5 p.m.

The Keith Edmonds Foundation seeks volunteers to join in its mission to assist and empower victims of child abuse and to transition them from victim to survivor to thriver. The foundation will hold a volunteer open house Thursday, May 10 from 5-8 p.m. at the foundation office at 155 Legends Drive, Suite N, in Lebanon for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with the organization. No experience is necessary to volunteer. Volunteers must be 18 years old, and a background check will be required. For more information, call 615-651-0714 or email hello@keithedmondsfoundation.org.

Healing and Horses Fundraiser Dinner

5 p.m.

The annual Healing and Horses fundraiser dinner to benefit Lantern Lane Farm will be Thursday, May 10 with social hour at 5 p.m. and the dinner and program at 6 p.m. at Tuckers Gap Event Center at 2900 Callis Road in Lebanon. Dinner tickets are $100, and table sponsors are available for $1,000. To RSVP or for more information, call 615-973-5454 or visit lanternlanefarm.org.

Lebanon High School Choir Spring Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon High School choir will hold its spring concert Thursday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, will meet Thursday, May 10 and each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

May 11

Lebanon High School Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert

6:30 p.m.

The Lebanon High School jazz band and percussion ensemble will hold their spring concert Friday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.

May 12

Mt. Juliet Farmers Market

7 a.m.

Mt. Juliet Farmers Market will officially open for the season Saturday, May 12 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. It will also be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. throughout the summer.

Boy Scout Troop 1204 Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m.

Boy Scout Troop 1204 will hold its ninth-annual Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, May 12 from 7-11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community at 14544 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for 5-10 year olds, and children 4 and younger may eat for free. Proceeds will assist to defray the cost of summer camp for the scouts.

Think Green, Think Clean Challenge

8 a.m.

The annual Think Green, Think Clean Challenge will be May 12, beginning at 8 a.m., at participating schools across Wilson County. A celebration will be from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in Building F at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon and will feature free pizza, ice cream and bottled water, games, face painting, door prizes and the announcement of the winning schools that collect the most litter from the morning.

Single Mom Car Care Clinic

8 a.m.

Any single mother in need of car care may attend the free Single Mom Car Care Clinic on Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. It will feature cars washed, cleaned, oil changes, filter changes and more.

Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride

9:45 a.m.

The second-annual Dream Riders Benefit Motorcycle Ride will be Saturday, May 12 with prayer and pledge at 9:45 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. at Blue Moon Barbecue at 711 Park Ave. in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per driver and $5 per rider, and all proceeds will benefit Empower Me. Online registration is available at empowermecenter.com. For more information, contact Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388 or bethgoolesby@empowermecenter.com.

Bark in the Park

11 a.m.

The 18th-annual Bark in the Park to benefit New Leash on Life will be Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Admission is free, and the event will feature games, giveaways, agility and lure courses and more. For more information, email director@newleashonline.com or call 615-418-7003.

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, May 12 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone who lives in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. More information can be received by contacting stonesrivergsw@gmail.com.

Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament

1:30 p.m.

The Judy Nix Memorial Golf Tournament will be Saturday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. All proceeds with benefit Alive Hospice. There will be several prizes to be won, a silent auction, barbecue lunch. The cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call or text David at 615-483-7800 or visit pinecreekgolf.net for more information.

Watertown High School Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

Watertown High School will induct its second class of honorees Saturday, May 12 at 6 p.m. into the Watertown High School Hall of Fame. The inductees will be Debbie Loftis, Bill Robinson and John Donnell Johnson. Tickets are $20 per person and will go on sale Monday, April 2 in the main office at Watertown High School.

May 14

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic

11 a.m.

The 14th annual Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville Golf Classic will be Monday, May 14 at the Golf Club of Tennessee. Tee time will be at 1 p.m. with registration opening at 11 a.m. It will feature lunch, a round of golf and dinner with an awards program to follow, all in support of Habitat of Greater Nashville’s affordable homeownership program. To reserve a spot or for more information, contact Lauren Lane Payne at llanepayne@habitatnashville.org.

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, May 14 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. The meeting will feature Sixth District U.S. House candidates Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny and John Rose, who will be available for questions.

May 15

Friendship Cemetery Annual Meeting

2 p.m.

Friendship Cemetery will have its annual meeting Tuesday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at the cemetery on Friends Hollow Road off Highway 151 in Hartsville. Donations will be accepted to maintain the cemetery, which was established in 1855. Donations may also be sent to Friendship Cemetery Fund, in care of Mary Lou Thompson, 608 Indian Ridge Circle, White House, TN 37188.

May 16

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, May 16 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place in Mt. Juliet. The guest speaker will be Daryl Farler with Amputee Blade Runners. Online registration is required at mjchamber.com.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

May 10

Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee meeting

4:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet Thursday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, May 10 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, May 10 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

– Staff Reports