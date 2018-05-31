Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

Community Calendar

May 31

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

June 1

Free Clothing Store

9 a.m.

The free clothing store will be open Friday, June 1 from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. It will feature free breakfast, free clothing and more and will be open to everyone. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Friday, June 1 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Anyone who comes to donate blood or platelets through June 10 will receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Real Fathers, Real Men Scholarship Banquet

6 p.m.

The Wilson County chapter of the Tennessee Tech University Alumni Association will hold the sixth-annual Real Fathers, Real Men scholarship banquet Friday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be Harold Love Jr., who represents the 58th District in the state House of Representatives, chaplain of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators and is the pastor of a Nashville church. Tickets for the event are $30 and available by calling Linda Barber at 615-804-8198, Evelyn McGregor at 615-512-8854 or Thomas Marks Jr. at 615-943-7963.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.

Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Friday, June 1, Saturday, June 2, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. with matinees Sunday, June 3 and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

7:30 p.m.

Circle Players’ production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 7, Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8 at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 14, Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 at 3 p.m. at the Z. Alexander Looby Theatre at 2301 Rosa Parks Blvd. in Nashville. Tickets are $20 for Friday-Sunday shows and $10 for Thursday shows plus $1.50 transaction-ticketing fee at circleplayers.net, 615-332-7529 or at the door, if available.

June 2

Jere’s Ride

7 a.m.

Jere’s Ride, a bicycle ride to benefit Empower Me Day Camp, will be held Saturday, June 2 at 7 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The event will feature three different rides for riders of various skill level and ages. There will be the 15-mile Elizabeth’s Ride, the 30-mile Brayden’s Ride and the 50-Mile Jere’s Ride. On-site registration for the even will begin Saturday at 6:30 a.m. The rides will begin at 7 a.m. Registration for the event is currently $40 and will include a T-shirt and meal. To register or for more information, visit jeresride.com.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet for breakfast Saturday, June 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Mt. Juliet.

Trousdale County High School All-Class Reunion

9 a.m.

The annual Trousdale County High School all-class reunion will be Saturday, June 2 at the high school on McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Tommy Rush at 615-451-0207 or tommyrush@bellsouth.net.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

June 3

Do Re Me Gospel Music Academy

8 a.m.

The Do Re Me Gospel Music Academy, an intensive study with classroom, specialized group sessions and singing for 13 year olds and older will be Sunday, June 3 through Saturday, June 16 at the Do Re Me River Retreat at 275 Cedar Bluff Road in Hartsville. To register or find a family information packet, visit doremigospelmusicacademy.com.

The People’s Agenda

May 31

Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Public Services and Transportation Committee will meet Thursday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Judicial Committee meeting

4:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet Thursday, May 31 at 4:30 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, May 31 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Thursday, May 31 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

