Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

Community Calendar

June 7

St. Jude Mt. Juliet Dream Home VIP Open House and Breakfast

8 a.m.

The St. Jude Mt. Juliet Dream Home VIP Open House and Breakfast will be Thursday, June 7 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Dream Home at 60 Haystack Way in the Jackson Hills subdivision in Mt. Juliet. For more information or to buy a ticket, visit stjude.org/give/dream-home/nashville.html. To RSVP by June 5, call 615-906-0273 or email courtney.hunter@stjude.org.

Safari Gregg at the Library

10 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library will welcome Safari Gregg and his live animals on Thursday, June 7 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of the summer reading program. This program is designed for children of all ages. The library is located at 108 S. Hatton Ave. in Lebanon. Call 615-444-0632 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery support group for overcoming hurts, hang-ups and habits, meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call ministry leader Tony Jones at 615-972-6151.

June 8

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly community development meeting Friday, June 8 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Guest speakers will be Bob Raines, executive director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, and Corey Johns, director of business development for interactive and creative technology for the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.

Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School

9 a.m.

Vacation Bible school will be Friday, June 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Commerce Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 4260 S. Commerce Road in Watertown. It’s for 3 year olds through sixth graders and will feature Bible lessons, crafts, a bouncy house, music and food. For more information, call Bobbie Eastes at 615-478-9127 or Lora Stutts at 615-478-8468.

Cedar Seniors Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

11:30 a.m.

Cedar Seniors will have its annual chicken dinner fundraiser Friday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the facility at 226 University Ave. in Lebanon. The cost will be $6 a plate, and the menu will feature fried chicken, green beans, potato salad, fried apples, bread and dessert. Tickets may be purchased from a member or at the door. For more information, call 615-444-0829.

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, June 8 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

Symphony on the Lawn

5:30 p.m.

The Nashville Symphony will be in concert Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. during Symphony on the Lawn on Memorial Lawn at Cumberland University. Those who plan to attend the free family event are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring folding chairs and blankets. Pre-concert activities will start at 5:30 p.m., featuring the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki Players, Lebanon High School choir and Nashville Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo. The Cumberland Portrait Preservation Committee will feature refreshments from 5-7 p.m. in Baird Chapel and Memorial Hall to preview the portraits of Cumberland’s early leaders on display.

Encore Theatre presents ‘Doublewide Texas’

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, “Doublewide Texas,” written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope. Directed by Michael Rex, the show will take the stage Friday, June 8, Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the theater. The house will open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are on sale for $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations. Encore Theatre is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Holmes Crossing in Mt. Juliet.

June 9

Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament

6 a.m.

The 10th annual Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament will be Saturday, June 9 at 6 a.m. at Flippers Landing on Old Hickory Lake. Cash prizes will be awarded. The cost is $60 per two-person boat, and $10 for the optional big bass competition. For more information, call the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503 or Paul Jewell at 615-319-0810.

Big Hill Challenge

6 a.m.

The 15th annual Big Hill Challenge bicycle ride, sponsored by the Veloteers Bicycle Club, Historic Watertown and Biker’s Choice, will be Saturday, June 9 with registration at 6 a.m., and the ride will start at 7 a.m. at Watertown Middle School at 515 W. Main St. in Watertown. It will feature a 13-mile fitness route, 32.1-mile half-metric route, 61.3-mile metric route and 101.8-mile century route with well-supplied rest stops, stationary and roving support and gear and lunch. Registration is $10 for the 13-mile event, and $35 for the others by Saturday, June 2. After that, the cost will increase. The ride will benefit Wilson County bicycling initiatives such as Eagle Park and the rejuvenation of Historic Watertown. For more information or to register, visit veloteers.wildapricot.org/Big-Hill-Challenge or call Melly Anderson at 615-403-4234.

Neddy Jacobs Days

10 a.m.

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Saturday, June 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors and music for everyone. Anyone young performer who would like to perform on the stage with a seasoned musician, there will be spots to perform. Vendors will have handcrafted items for sale both days. Admission will be $5, and children younger than 10 will be admitted free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

The People’s Agenda

June 7

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

