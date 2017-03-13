Community Calendar and The People’s Agenda

By mtjulietintern

March 9

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test Thursday, March 9 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Wilson County Pastors’ Prayer and Informational Breakfast

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Pastors’ Prayer and Informational Breakfast, presented by Wilson County Right to Life, will be Thursday, March 9 at 9 a.m. at Comfort Suites in Lebanon. Contact Trecia Dillingham at 615-443-5458 to RSVP.

Spring Forward with Wilson County Health Department

11 a.m.

A spring forward event will be Thursday, March 9 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wilson County Health Department. It will feature information and displays from several local agencies. An American Red Cross blood drive will also take place, along with a visit from the Saint Thomas Mobile Mammogram Bus.

Watertown High School and Watertown Middle School Band Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School and Watertown Middle School will have a concert Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown High School theater. Admission is free.

Rep. Susan Lynn Town Hall Meeting

6 p.m.

State Rep. Susan Lynn will hold a town hall meeting Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at Labry Hall on the Cumberland University Campus at 1 Cumberland Square in Lebanon. She plans to discuss the proposed state budget, budget surplus and road funding. For more information, call 615-741-7462.

March 10

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, March 10 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. It will be an opportunity to hear about local development projects in the community. The meeting is open to everyone, and breakfast is included, but online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Encore Theatre Co. to Present “Par For The Corpse”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Par For The Corpse” by Jack Sharkey. The comedy will be Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger and are available at encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or by calling 615-598-8950.

March 11

American Legion Post 56 Pancake Breakfast

6 a.m.

The American Legion Post 56 of Trousdale County will hold a pancake breakfast Saturday, March 11 from 6-11 a.m. at Keller’s Restaurant in Hartsville to raise money to send children to Boys State and Girls State. The cost is $6.50 per meal.

Next Step Resource Center Fish Fry

11 a.m.

The Next Step Resource Center will hold its open house fish fry Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at the center at 402 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Plates are $5 each, and door process will be available. For more information, call 615-547-9999.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding area whose spouse died while serving on active duty or of a service-connected cause is welcome to join. For more information, call Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Encore Theatre Co. to Present “Par For The Corpse”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Par For The Corpse” by Jack Sharkey. The comedy will be Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger and are available at encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or by calling 615-598-8950.

March 12

Encore Theatre Co. to Present “Par For The Corpse”

2:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will present “Par For The Corpse” by Jack Sharkey. The comedy will be Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger and are available at encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or by calling 615-598-8950.

March 14

City of Lebanon Retirees Group meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees group will meet Tuesday, March 14 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to those people who have retired from the city of Lebanon municipal government. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September until May.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, March 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

March 15

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, March 15 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Early registration is $18 by March 14 or $23 for late registration. The guest speaker will be Courtney Kissack with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Johnson Heights Subdivision Neighborhood Meeting

6 p.m.

A neighborhood meeting for the Johnson Heights subdivision will be Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton will lead an open meeting regarding development in the Johnson Heights subdivision area.

March 16

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

