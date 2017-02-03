Did You Know? What’s up with that?

By mtjulietintern

Do you regularly see things that make you say, “What’s up with that?

I know I sure do. For example, what’s up with all these pillows on our beds these days? When I was a child, I had one and maybe two pillows max on the bed. Now we have like 10 or so. As a result of all these pillows, it now takes me what feels like nearly an hour combined to remove all the pillows from the bed at night and then strategically place them in their spots in the mornings. As a result, I’m thinking about just sleeping in the floor just so I don’t have to mess with them at all.

And what’s up with what all this trash I see all over the place? Apparently some folks don’t know what a trashcan looks like. If you are one who doesn’t know what a trash can is, let me explain. A trashcan is where you put trash, and they can be found pretty much everywhere. A trashcan is not opening your car door and sitting your trash – whatever it may be – on the ground.

A trashcan is not the bed of your truck so it blows out going down the road, and a trash can is certainly not rolling down your window and throwing it out so it ends up along our streets and in other people’s yards and property just so you don’t have to mess with it. And a trashcan is definitely not finding a place to dump your trash along a roadside or on someone’s property simply because you are too lazy to drive to a landfill or one of our convenience centers.

Sorry to sound harsh, but someone has to pick up your mess, and in the end, it costs us all a lot of money. We live in a wonderful country and can do much better than this, so if you are one of the ones that think littering isn’t a big deal it is. Not only is it lazy to litter, but it’s also very disrespectful and costly.

What’s up with driving on a parkway and parking in a driveway? What’s up with calling a pair of pants a pair when it’s only one? Why does a dentist talk to you when you can’t talk back in the dentist chair? Why do we call them chicken fingers when chickens don’t have fingers? Why do businesses charge $99.99 or $1.99? They must think it makes us feel better than $200 or $2.

And lastly, Why does lemonade have imitation flavoring, but furniture polish contains real lemon juice? Just a few of the things that make me say, “What’s up with that?”

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.