Elderly woman leads low speed chase with parakeet

By mtjulietintern

A 70-year-old woman was charged Saturday night after she led Mt. Juliet police on a low-speed chase that ended on the James Robertson Parkway exit on Interstate 24.

Mt. Juliet police said Joyce Ann Browning, of Clinton, appeared to be impaired.

According to Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler, Browning had a baggy full of prescription pills and a bird that appeared to be a parakeet with her in the vehicle.

Browning was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and misdemeanor evading arrest, according to Wilson County Jail records.

Animal control officers took care of the bird.

Browning was booked in Saturday night at the Wilson County Jail and released Sunday afternoon on $3,000 bond.

