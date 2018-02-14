Ex-coach pleads to child sex charges

By mtjulietintern

He was former teacher, assistant wrestling coach at Mt. Juliet High School

Darin Plumlee, a former Mt. Juliet High School teacher and wrestling coach, pleaded guilty to child sex charges Tuesday in Wilson County criminal court.

Plumlee pleaded guilty to three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count each of unlawful sexual contact and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Plumlee turned himself in at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in May. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail and released after he posted $10,000 bail.

Wilson County sheriff’s detectives launched an investigation into Plumlee in April after a student made complaints about inappropriate behavior.

According to Jennifer Johnson, spokesperson for Wilson County Schools, a student called in a tip to the school April 13 and said it was believed Plumlee was having inappropriate relationships with some of his students and/or wrestlers. The human resources department and school resource officer were notified at the time.

Plumlee resigned immediately. The school system notified the state, and his license was put on hold, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Plumlee was hired in 2000 to be a wrestling coach and teach at Lebanon High School. In June 2011, Plumlee resigned to work for another school system.

In July 2014, Plumlee was hired to be a special education teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Mt. Juliet High School.

Plumlee’s disciplinary record was clean, except for a written reprimand he received for driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone in September 2010.

Plumlee’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 17.