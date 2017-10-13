Firefighters show off tactics, tips

By mtjulietintern

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department held a demonstration day Saturday at Stoner Creek Elementary School to showcase its firefighting procedures and educate residents on fire safety practices and tips.

Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman said Deputy Chief Chris Allen spearheaded the event, which included fire behavior demonstration, house fire rescue demonstration, injury crash response extrication demonstration and more.

“It was a chance to show the Mt. Juliet elected officials, administration and citizens that we are working diligently to train our people on how to handle new technology to help prevent and limit fires,” Luffman said. “In construction, materials are constantly upgraded and changed and we have to stay on the cutting edge of fire suppression.”

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department celebrated its fourth birthday Sept. 30, and Luffman said Saturday’s demonstration symbolized the city and fire department’s dedication to the city.

“For us to come this far in four years and be able to do something like this for the public is impressive,” Luffman said.

Mt. Juliet commissioners James Maness and Brian Abston joined the department in some demonstrations, and city manager Kenny Martin also attended.

“The turnout was really good,” Luffman said. “We had a nice crowd filled with some older folks and quite a few children.”

The department’s demonstration kicked off National Fire Prevention Week.

By Xavier Smith

xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com