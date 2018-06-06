Firefighters stop early morning house fire

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency firefighters put out a house fire early Monday morning in Old Hickory.

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, crews were called at about 4:45 a.m. to 208 Beech Drive. When they arrived, they found a single-story brick home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the back.

The lone resident made it out and gave information to the firefighters as they began to extinguish the fire.

They were able to quickly knock the fire down, but it had already spread through the house and caused fire damage to the kitchen, attic and attached garage with smoke damage throughout the home.

There were no injuries in the incident, and Red Cross volunteers were contacted to assist the resident, but she chose to temporarily stay with friends and family.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies, Rehab 23 volunteers and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. workers also responded to the scene.

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com