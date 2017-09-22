Funeral held for Mt. Juliet Officer Brittany Frazier

By mtjulietintern

Visitation, funeral and interment for Officer Brittany Frazier were held last weekend.

Frazier, a member of the Mt. Juliet Police Department, was found dead at her home Sept. 9.

Visitation was Saturday from noon until 12:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church at 777 Public Safety Lane in Clinton.

The funeral followed at the church, and her body was buried at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell.

Frazier received full honors, following non-line of duty death protocols.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department encouraged public safety friends and members of the public to attend the visitation and funeral services. Wilson County sheriff’s deputies patrolled Mt. Juliet on Saturday to allow officers to attend the funeral.

Staff Reports