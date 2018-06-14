Honor Ride for Veterans upcoming in Wilson County

Bobby Reynolds • Mt. Juliet News
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash meet with Wilson County veterans Saturday at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza to help promote the upcoming Honor Rode for Veterans. The annual motorcycle ride will be July 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

The Wilson County Veteran’s Office will hold the sixth-annual Honor Ride for Veterans on July 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Registration for the event will be at 8 a.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

The Honor Ride is an annual event where motorcycle riders from across Wilson County and surrounding areas are invited to come out and ride together in support of a cause.

This year’s event is special as it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

The Honor Ride is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger. This cost includes a T-shirt.

For more information, call the Wilson County Veteran’s Office at 615-444-2460, stop by at 304 E. Main St. in Lebanon or email robertsl@wilsoncountytn.gov.

