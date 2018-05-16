‘Honoring Flag’ event to return Memorial Day weekend

By mtjulietintern

The annual Honoring America’s Flag event will return to Mt. Juliet for Memorial Day weekend.

The event is a joint effort between the West Wilson Exchange Club and the Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281.

About 400 flags will be installed at the corner of North Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street, next to the train station. The purpose of the display, “standing amid the flags, we honor and reflect and salute those who have influenced our lives, serve, defend and sacrifice to preserve our nation and way of life,” according to the event website.

Flags will be sent out May 25 and displayed until May 28 when a closing ceremony will take place.

The public is invited to attend and participate in the opportunity to show their support and love for the flag. People can also buy and dedicate a flag in memory of or in honor of someone.

All funds raised from flag sales will be used to support charities in Mt. Juliet and Wilson County.

For more information or to purchase a flag, contact Nancy Britt at 615-289-7623 or Pat Unger at 615-210-6156.

Staff Reports