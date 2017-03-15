Irish stepping to return St. Patrick’s Day weekend

By mtjulietintern

By Xavier Smith

The Celtic Rhythms on Fire, featuring the Nashville Irish Step Dancers, will return St. Patrick’s Day weekend for Irish music lovers and holiday enthusiasts to enjoy.

The show will be March 18 at 7 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors older than 65 and children 3-12.

The Nashville Irish Step Dancers, currently in their 18th year, feature several Wilson County dancers, including Olivia Rush, 10, Kaitlyn Szkwarok, 10, Hannah Frattini, 11, Sammie Hite, 11, Mary-Cate McNamara, 13, Emma Helton, 13 and Brianna Burch, 18.

The Nashville Irish Step Dancers is a “full-service” Irish dance school and offers many aspects of Irish dance, including all levels of competition, solo and team dancing, performances, learning the tradition of the Irish culture and more.

Mary Moran is in her 27th year teaching Irish dance and said the Celtic Rhythms of Fire celebrates the Irish culture and dance.

She said the event would feature traditional and authentic Irish music and dance, as well as progressive styles.

“We have some new numbers, but it’s still authentic Irish music and Irish step dancers. It’ll be a great way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” Moran said.

Moran said the music would feature live Irish music and dancers of all ages and skill levels, as well as performances with audience participation.

“It’s going to be nonstop entertainment,” Moran said.

The Box Elders will return to provide the music for the event.

“If you love Irish music and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s the best way to celebrate it,” she said.

Moran said the group would be at the Nashville Symphony’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Thursday and Saturday with the Chieftains, a world-renowned Irish Group, and March 17 at the Grand Ole Opry.

For more information and tickets, visit nashvilleirishstepdancers.com or call 615-424-5998.