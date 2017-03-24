Did you know? 18 inches between good, bad decisions

By mtjulietintern

Most doctors say there are about 18 inches between the heart and brain of the average human, which got me to thinking about life and the decisions we are faced with each and every day.

Throughout my entire life, I never really noticed or thought much about how I made my daily decisions. I just seemed to make the decision and move on without much thought. After hearing of the 18 inches between the heart and brain, I got to thinking about the processes I went about when making decisions and was somewhat alarmed by my findings.

Upon reflection, I immediately realized, on occasion, I had made decisions out of anger, frustration or pure old simple haste, while at other times I seemed to think it through and be more patient. The more I thought about this, the more I realized, on many occasion, I had used only my heart to make decisions, while other times I used only my brain to make decisions.

I began to envision how much better those decisions might have been had I used my brain and heart together.

For example, let’s say you are a man awaiting a table in a busy restaurant waiting area. You are sitting with your family waiting for your name to be called so you can be seated for dinner. All around the waiting room there are many men and women standing because all of the seats are taken. As a man, you were taught that when a lady is standing, you offer her your seat so she doesn’t have to stand. This is called being a gentleman and doing the right thing.

One of two things will happen here. If you think with your head and not your heart, you will let the lady stand and say to yourself, “she can stand just like me; I was here first.”

If you are thinking with your heart and your brain, you are more likely to offer the lady your seat. If she declines, look around the room to see if there are any other ladies, senior citizens or those with disabilities and offer them your seat. If they all decline your offer, then you are free to retain your seat.

The moral of this story is that if we think with our hearts and our brains, we will do the right thing the majority of the time. But when we don’t use these two vital organs together, we sometimes falter and slip.

We all know we can’t live without either, and they are meant to be used, so why not use them together every chance you get in your daily future decision making.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.