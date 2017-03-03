Did you know? Familiarization and safety mean a lot

By mtjulietintern

It’s not often that we think about the importance of familiarization. For example, We’ve all found ourselves stumping our toe in the middle of the night while trying to navigate our way through the house after moving our bedroom furniture around.

It makes you realize the importance of familiarization. Stump your toe one time in the middle of the night, and you’ll truly understand the importance of familiarization.

Other examples of familiarization include renting a rental car or buying a new car. We don’t normally think of this as important, but think about it. When you rent a car or buy a new car, you aren’t familiar with the working components of the vehicle. Most everything is in a different location. The window controls, the climate controls, the trunk release button, the mirror controls and seat controls and so on.

These are all things not commonly thought of as important when buying or renting a vehicle, but they are. We need to know the difference in the speedometer reading, the difference in the gas gauge, the stopping distance and maneuverability of the vehicle, the acceleration of the vehicle, the horn button location, the interior light/dome light switch locations and so on.

Many times during my law enforcement career, I stopped motorists for various traffic violations, and many times had the driver say,” this isn’t my car, and I’m not familiar with it.” All perfect examples of the importance of familiarization.

We also need to familiarize ourselves with all aspects of life. We need emergency escape plans, living wills, emergency contact information, vehicle information including, vehicle identification numbers, tag numbers, makes, models and so on. Getting caught in a situation you aren’t familiar with is not a situation to be in.

It could mean the difference between life and death.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.