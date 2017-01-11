Did You Know? Learn some fire safety tips

By mtjulietintern

Did you know that during 2015, there were more than 1.3 million fires reported in the United States, which resulted in 3,280 deaths, 15,700 injuries and caused $14.3 billion in property damage? This means a fire department somewhere in the U.S. responded to a fire every 23 seconds. An outside fire happened every 52 seconds.

The No. 1 cause of house fires is cooking or cooking equipment. The second cause of a home fire is heating or heating equipment. Since we have a need, sometimes, for augmenting our heat during the winter and we cook more during winter months than summer, these two main causes of home fires would make sense.

Have you ever worried about how you would get out of your home in case of a fire? Who is most at risk for being able to get out of the house when it’s on fire? These questions and more can be answered at mtjuliet-tn.gov.

Once you’re at the Mt. Juliet website, go to the tab that says “Citizen Services” and a drop-down box will show up. Roll your mouse over to “Fire Prevention” in that drop box. A page will come up full of links for you to browse. There are even safety tip sheets from the National Fire Prevention Association, which can be downloaded and printed to learn even more information.

As you scroll down the NFPA page, you will see a list on causes of home fires, planning your escape from a home fire, fire and safety equipment, household equipment to keep an eye on, seasonal items such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, winter freezes and storms and how to prepare and be safe for them.

For every two house fires, there is one outdoor fire. Tip sheets on those include information on how to be safe with campfires, fireworks, grilling, lightning, transportation and unintentional injuries such as scalding.

Under the “Populations” tab, there are sheets relating to babysitting safety, hoarding and fire, pet fire safety, people with disabilities, Shabbat fire safety and young fire starters. What child isn’t fascinated with fire?

All these can be downloaded easily in order for every family to be prepared this winter and throughout the year.

At the top of the page, there are also links to winter safety tips on heating the home with fireplaces, wood-burning stoves and kerosene heaters. There is also a link for Smokey the Bear and being responsible in the outdoors and national parks. Another good link is for “Safe Kids,” a way to help keep our children safe.

With winter squarely upon us, would it not be wise to peruse these articles and make ourselves aware of potential problems and how to keep them from being a problem? Knowing how to escape a home fire would be mandatory, even if a fire never happens. Where to meet once the family is out of the home. In reading that our elders and children under 6 have the hardest time getting out of a burning house, plans are needed to be able to safely get everyone out of the home.

Please check it out. With one house fire every 23 seconds, now would be the time to get prepared.

Kenny Martin is city manager in Mt. Juliet.