Local police, firefighters mourn loss of Lebanon police officer

By mtjulietintern

The funeral for Lebanon police Officer Joseph Bowen was held Monday afternoon at Fairview Church with full police honors.

Members from each first response team in Wilson County were in attendance.

A police procession through Wilson County followed the funeral service to Liberty, where Bowen’s body was buried with full police honors.

Several other organizations continued to offer thoughts and prayers to Bowen’s family, as well as the Lebanon Police Department.

“Today, we joined fellow officers to celebrate the life of Officer Bowen, and it was evident that he was an outstanding man to his family and friends, and an outstanding police officer to his community,” said Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick. “Our department was honored to provide assistance through our Honor Guard team, who assisted during the services. We continue to pray for Bowen’s family and the Lebanon Police Department, and we hope for comfort and strength for them during this time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the Bowen family and the Lebanon Police Department,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “His service to this community as a public servant will never be forgotten. Officer Bowen was well respected by his peers for the way he genuinely treated people and left behind a legacy for others to follow.”

“Rest in peace Officer Joe Bowen,” said Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper. “WEMA continues to pray for the Bowen and Lebanon Police Department family.”

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice talked about the impact Bowen had on his community.

“Joe was a great public servant, but more importantly an amazing family man and father,” he said. “This tragedy can only be described as impactful, as it will touch the lives of many, just as Joe had touched so many lives with his kindness.”

Bowen died Thursday when his truck ran off Highway 70, into an embankment and into Smith Fork Creek. He had left the Lebanon Police Department around 6 a.m. following an overnight shift. He was driving to his home in DeKalb County.

Bowen was 28 years old. He was a five-year veteran with Lebanon police and had 10 years of law enforcement experience. He was married and had two children, a son and a daughter.

When Bowen’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Nashville, Mt. Juliet police officers and firefighters lined Interstate 40 overpasses in Mt. Juliet to pay their respects. The police department also lit its headquarters blue Thursday night in honor of Bowen. The building remained lit until interment Monday.

“We were honored to pay tribute and respect to Lebanon Police Department Officer Bowen as he passed through Mt. Juliet on Interstate 40 [Thursday],” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler.

A memorial fund for Bowen’s family was set up that may be accessed at youcaring.com/kimberlybowen-1116709.

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com