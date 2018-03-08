Lynn sponsors resolution that supports Trump’s border wall

By mtjulietintern

NASHVILLE – State Rep. Susan Lynn said she took action to ensure the residents of her community and citizens in cities and towns across Tennessee remain safe.

Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet and her Republican colleagues passed a joint House resolution Monday evening that expresses strong support for President Donald Trump’s proposal to build a security border wall. It also urges members of Congress to immediately take action to fund the wall’s construction. Trump’s border wall is expected to cost $21.6 billion to complete.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. currently spends about $116 billion on illegal immigration. Additionally, the Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated the cost of illegal immigration on Tennessee taxpayers alone in 2017 was $793 million.

Lynn said she’s prioritized the safety and well being of her residents throughout her time serving as a member of the General Assembly.

“I firmly support President Trump’s plan to strengthen security along our nation’s borders,” said Lynn. “For too long, the Obama administration looked the other way and allowed illegal immigrants to pour into our country where they drained our local and national economies, while also threatening our safety. It is time for that to end. This border wall will enhance the safety of our citizens and also guarantee that those who are seeking refuge here illegally no longer have that opportunity.”

In 2017, Lynn led the charge to defeat a controversial ordinance proposed by members of the Metro Nashville City Council that would have turned Nashville into a sanctuary city. Dubbed the “Nashville Together” bill, the ordinance was never considered for a vote. It received opposition from Lynn and more than 60 members of the Tennessee House Republican Caucus.

Lynn serves as chair of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee. She is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources, House Finance Ways and Means and House Ethics Committee, as well as the Joint Fiscal Review Committee. She lives in Mt. Juliet and represents House District 57, which includes Wilson County.

