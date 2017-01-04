Middle Tennessee Electric donates to SCAN

By mtjulietintern

The Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. completed its annual drive to benefit the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network program.

In total, about 2,100 items and 1,500 pounds of food were donated by MTEMC. This year marks the second year of such a drive by MTEMC. The drive began Nov. 1 and ran through Dec. 9. MTEMC asked for donations of various items each week.

The SCAN program benefits numerous seniors in the community. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook last week about its appreciation for the effort.

“It comes just in time for SCAN volunteers to deliver Christmas baskets to its senior citizen participants,” the Facebook post said.

MTEMC’s Becky Smith told SCAN Director Debbie Paré and Sgt. Don Witherspoon that the company is happy to help.

“I know I can email you [about a senior with needs] and someone [with SCAN] will be checking on that person,” she said. “We really appreciate it.”

For more information about SCAN services or to become a volunteer, call the sheriff’s office at 615-444-1412, ext. 499.

Staff Reports