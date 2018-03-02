Mt. Juliet among safest cities in state

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet was named the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2018 recently in a list compiled by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The rankings were based on the most recent FBI uniform crime report statistics, along with the company’s own population data and internal research.

“We eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 10,000,” said Robyn Avery, spokesperson for the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people. The variables were then weighted, with violent crimes assigned a value 1.5 times that of property crimes.

Other cities on the list included Brentwood at No. 1, Franklin at No. 8 and Gallatin at No. 9.

For more information, visit alarms.org/safest-cities-in-tennessee-2018.

