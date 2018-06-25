Mt. Juliet librarian honored at Tennessee Tech’s teacher appreciation awards

By mtjulietintern

COOKEVILLE – Tennessee Tech University’s College of Education recently held receptions to recognize outstanding Tennessee educators working in partnership with the college and its candidates in practicum and residency programs.

The events also highlighted future educators at the graduate and undergraduate level.

Wilson County’s Brooke Holloway, librarian at Mt. Juliet High School, was honored as the librarian award winner.

“Our students have access to and benefit from the experiences and examples set by the dedicated educators working across Tennessee,” said Lisa Zagumny, College of Education dean. “Only through such partnerships can the college prepare future educators and impact the state’s P-12 students.”

Nominations for current educators were accepted from College of Education students, faculty and staff.

Guest speaker for the event was Lillian Hartgrove, chair of the state Board of Education and vice president of workforce development and education for the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce.

The awards reception and teacher appreciation week were supported by the college’s appreciation partners, regional businesses that offered door prizes and discounts for educators.

For more information, visit tntech.edu/education.

Staff Reports