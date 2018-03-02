Smyrna man charged with exposing himself to motorists

By mtjulietintern

A Smyrna man was charged with exposing himself to passing traffic Monday morning along Mt. Juliet Road.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers were called to N. Mt. Juliet Road near Interstate 40 around 10 a.m. after multiple callers reported a man standing at the roadway exposing himself. When officers arrived, they found Rickey Houston, 42, of Smyrna.

Houston was charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure and booked at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained.

Anyone with more information on the incident should call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.

Staff Reports