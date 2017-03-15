Snow returns to Wilson County

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County residents awoke Saturday morning to find a significant swing in temperatures compared to the past couple of weeks, along with a light dusting of snow.

As predicted, Wilson County received about a half-inch of snow that mildly affected travel for motorists. National Weather Service forecasters predicted any measurable snowfall should last until about noon.

Meteorologists issued a freeze warning from Tuesday at 7 p.m. through Wednesday at 10 a.m. A northwesterly flow of colder air came in overnight Tuesday. Temperatures dipped down near 20 degrees in some parts of Middle Tennessee.

Temperatures will warm during the day Wednesday, but could drop back into the 20s again Wednesday night.

A freeze warning means subfreezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. The conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. The back-to-back freezing nights will be devastating for any outdoor vegetation that has already started to grow, forecasters said.