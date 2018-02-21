Suspect charged after search uncovers child porn

By mtjulietintern

James Coleman Roach, 67, of Mt. Juliet, was charged Friday with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after Wilson County sheriff’s deputies said they found child pornography on several of his devices.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the search warrant took place Sept. 9 at Roach’s home, where detectives took and analyzed multiple computers and electronic devices.

After a consultation with Wilson County District Attorney Tommy Thompson’s office, Roach was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor for five counts of greater than 100 images each and one count of greater than 50 images of child pornography found during the investigation.

Roach was booked in Friday at the Wilson County Jail and released later Friday afternoon on $75,000 bond.

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com